Culture

Susan Sarandon Just Revealed Her Final Moments With Ex David Bowie

He surprised her with a phone call that she initially thought was a dream

By Lia Beck
October 18, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
October 18, 2021

Almost 40 years ago, a vampire movie brought two major celebrities together in a romantic but doomed relationship. After starring in 1983's The Hunger, Susan Sarandon and David Bowie dated, but the relationship came to an end because he wanted to have children and she believed that she was unable to due to her endometriosis. Sarandon hasn't spoken much publicly about Bowie or their romance, but in a new interview with the UK's You magazine, she shared her final memories of Bowie and the time they spent together not long before his 2016 death. Read on to see what the actor had to say about those last encounters, including a phone call with the musician that she initially thought was a dream

RELATED: Susan Sarandon Will Date Any Gender, as Long as They'll Do This.

Sarandon and Bowie fell in love on set.

Susan Sarandon and Catherine Deneuve in "The Hunger"
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

Sarandon and Bowie starred alongside Catherine Deneuve in The Hunger, a horror movie about a love triangle between two vampires and a doctor. Their relationship began when they met on the film but ended because they were looking for different things out of life at that time. "That was a really interesting period," Sarandon told The Daily Beast in 2014. "I wasn't supposed to have kids, and I'm the oldest of nine and had mothered all of them, so I wasn't ever in a mode to where I was looking to settle down and raise a family, so that definitely changes the gene pool you're dipping into."

They stayed friends after breaking up.

Susan Sarandon and David Bowie at the Metropolitan Opera Opening Night Dinner in September 2006
Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

When Sarandon was asked by You if she and Bowie kept in touch, she responded, "Yeah. Not that we hung out a lot—he had a number of health issues to deal with—but we did." She added, "I was fortunate enough to be closer to him right before he died, the last couple of months. He did find me again. We talked to each other and said some things that needed to be said. I was so fortunate to be able to see him when he told me what was going on with him."

Bowie died in January 2016 of liver cancer, which he had been diagnosed with 18 months earlier. He was 69 years old.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

They saw each other and spoke on the phone just prior to his death.

Susan Sarandon at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2017
Andrea Raffin / Shutterstock.com

Sarandon, who is now 75, told You that the last time she saw Bowie in person was at the premiere of his musical Lazarus, which debuted at the end of 2015. They then spoke on the phone while Sarandon was on the Greek Island Lesbos for her work with the refugee crisis there.

"That was the toughest thing I've ever done: a never-ending stream of desperation with no recourse and no way to fix it," she explained. "The camps were horrific. I wasn't sleeping and I knew that I had to get up early to start meeting the boats as they came in, so I took some Ambien, a pretty strong sleep aid. And I had this dream that David had called me and that we'd had this conversation and as I hung up I thought [in the dream]: 'Nobody's going to believe me, that David Bowie called me in Lesbos.'"

When she was feeling more awake, she couldn't help wondering if he actually had called her. "I went to my phone and he had," Sarandon said. "I have no recollection of what that conversation was. He died a week later. It's all so frustrating. There was a double rainbow in New York on the day that David Bowie passed."

Sarandon is still in touch with Bowie's widow.

Iman and David Bowie at the Film Society of Lincoln Center honors for Susan Sarandon in May 2003
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

Bowie married supermodel Iman in 1992, and they welcomed a daughter, Lexi Jones, in 2000. Bowie also has a son, Duncan Jones, from his first marriage to actor and writer Angie Bowie.

"I love his wife Iman, someone who was so equal in stature [to him]," Sarandon told You. "That was clearly who he was destined to be with. I was so happy that she was with him through all of that. And I've kept in touch with her."

Sarandon also went on to have children of her own. Her daughter, Eva Amurri, with director Franco Amurri, was born in 1985. The pregnancy came as a surprise to the Thelma & Louise star. "When I was told I couldn't have children without operations [because of endometriosis], I thought: 'That's OK. There are so many kids in my family.' I never felt that's what I needed to complete me. So I went years without using birth control." Speaking about her reaction to getting pregnant after what doctors had told her, Sarandon said, "It's a miracle!" The actor then had two more children, sons Jack and Miles Robbins, with actor Tim Robbins.

RELATED: See David Bowie and Iman's Daughter at 20.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Kiev, Ukraine - 10.24.2007. Portrait of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell at a conference.
    Kiev, Ukraine - 10.24.2007. Portrait of former US Secretary of State Colin Powell at a conference.
    Health

    What to Know About Fatal Breakthrough COVID

    These are the factors that come into play.

  • Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards
    Michelle Pfeiffer at the 2019 Fragrance Foundation Awards
    Culture

    14 Celebs Who Were in Controversial Religions

    These stars spoke out about their experiences.

  • Young woman in a car showing a smartphone with a digital international certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination.
    Young woman in a car showing a smartphone with a digital international certificate of Covid-19 Vaccination.
    Health

    Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This

    This mandate hit several states today.

  • canceled-flight-board-airport
    canceled-flight-board-airport
    Travel

    Never Do This When Your Flight Is Canceled

    Here's your 2021 holiday travel survival guide.

  • Emma Watson at the 2018 BAFTA Tea Party
    Emma Watson at the 2018 BAFTA Tea Party
    Culture

    See Emma Watson's Return to the Red Carpet

    Her first big appearance since retirement rumors.

  • doctor is sitting in a doctor's office and is vaccinating female mid adult patient in doctor's office
    doctor is sitting in a doctor's office and is vaccinating female mid adult patient in doctor's office
    Health

    Dr. Fauci Says These People Need a Booster ASAP

    Find out his thoughts on the new recommendations.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group