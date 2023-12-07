10 Popular Stores Open on Christmas This Year

For those who celebrate Christmas, it's usually a day spent at home or a at loved one's house, opening presents and enjoying a holiday meal. With that in mind, it's not typically a holiday associated with getting any in-store shopping done—and most stores close up shop to let employees celebrate. Still, things may come up during the holiday that just can't wait until Dec. 26, whether that's running out of ice at your party or realizing you forgot to pick up an important prescription. Thankfully, there are a few big-name retailers you can count on to be open in a pinch. Read on to find out which stores will be up and running on Christmas Day.

1 Acme

According to The Pioneer Woman, Acme is usually open on Christmas Day, but the outlet notes that the hours might vary from store to store. In 2022, Axios reported that stores were open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Give your location a call ahead of time to double-check.

2 Rite Aid

Several Rite Aid locations will be open on Christmas too, but The Pioneer Woman notes that hours could also vary.

3 QuickChek

Last year, QuickChek was open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and kept the fuel pumps open all day, Axios reported. Good Housekeeping reports that will be the case this year too.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

4 CVS

CVS is typically open on Christmas as well, according to Good Housekeeping. Most locations will be open to shoppers from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but you should call for pharmacy hours if you need to pick up a prescription.

5 Albertsons

Albertsons stores are usually open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to Good Housekeeping.

6 Giant

Giant is another food store that has been open on Christmas in previous years, typically with abbreviated hours.

According to The Pioneer Woman, Giant locations have closed at 7 p.m. and pharmacies have closed around 6 p.m. Good Housekeeping reports that locations are typically open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

7 Cumberland Farms

Cumberland Farms convenience stores are usually open from 7 a.m. to midnight, per Good Housekeeping. As a bonus, the outlet adds that these stores have been known to serve free coffee to customers on Christmas morning.

8 Duane Reade

Good Housekeeping reports that most Duane Reade locations will be open all day on Christmas. This is another retailer that you might want to call for specific hours.

9 7-Eleven

7-Eleven locations have been open on Christmas in the past, and that trend is expected to continue this year. According to The Pioneer Woman, the stores are usually open 24/7.

10 Dunkin' Donuts

If you can't go a day without your Dunkin' Donuts fix, you may still be able to pick up a cup of coffee on Christmas morning.

In a statement to The Pioneer Woman, a company spokesperson said, "While many Dunkin' locations will be open on Christmas, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting."

