Smarter Living

10 Popular Stores Open on Christmas This Year

You'll be able to pick up any last minute necessities at these retailers.

By Abby Reinhard
December 7, 2023
Avatar for BLO Author
By Abby Reinhard
December 7, 2023

For those who celebrate Christmas, it's usually a day spent at home or a at loved one's house, opening presents and enjoying a holiday meal. With that in mind, it's not typically a holiday associated with getting any in-store shopping done—and most stores close up shop to let employees celebrate. Still, things may come up during the holiday that just can't wait until Dec. 26, whether that's running out of ice at your party or realizing you forgot to pick up an important prescription. Thankfully, there are a few big-name retailers you can count on to be open in a pinch. Read on to find out which stores will be up and running on Christmas Day.

RELATED: Don't Buy These 14 Things Until After the Holidays, Retail Experts Say.

1
Acme

acme food store
quiggyt4 / Shutterstock

According to The Pioneer Woman, Acme is usually open on Christmas Day, but the outlet notes that the hours might vary from store to store. In 2022, Axios reported that stores were open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Give your location a call ahead of time to double-check.

2
Rite Aid

A Rite Aid Pharmacy in Rochester Hills, Michigan. Founded in 1962 in Pennsylvania, Rite Aid is one of the largest drugstore chains in the US.
iStock

Several Rite Aid locations will be open on Christmas too, but The Pioneer Woman notes that hours could also vary.

3
QuickChek

quickchek
quiggyt4 / Shutterstock

Last year, QuickChek was open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and kept the fuel pumps open all day, Axios reported. Good Housekeeping reports that will be the case this year too.

RELATED: Hobby Lobby Shoppers Threaten to Boycott Over Pulled Holiday Merchandise.

4
CVS

CVS/pharmacy store front and sign. CVS Pharmacy is the second largest pharmacy chain in the United States.
Shutterstock

CVS is typically open on Christmas as well, according to Good Housekeeping. Most locations will be open to shoppers from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., but you should call for pharmacy hours if you need to pick up a prescription.

5
Albertsons

Exterior of Albertsons Grocery Store in Laguna, Niguel, California
Shutterstock

Albertsons stores are usually open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, according to Good Housekeeping.

6
Giant

giant supermarket
Rob Crandall / Shutterstock

Giant is another food store that has been open on Christmas in previous years, typically with abbreviated hours.

According to The Pioneer Woman, Giant locations have closed at 7 p.m. and pharmacies have closed around 6 p.m. Good Housekeeping reports that locations are typically open between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

RELATED: 7 "Polite" Holiday Tipping Habits That Are Actually Offensive, Etiquette Experts Say.

7
Cumberland Farms

cumberland farms
QualityHD / Shutterstock

Cumberland Farms convenience stores are usually open from 7 a.m. to midnight, per Good Housekeeping. As a bonus, the outlet adds that these stores have been known to serve free coffee to customers on Christmas morning.

8
Duane Reade

duane reade
anouchka / iStock

Good Housekeeping reports that most Duane Reade locations will be open all day on Christmas. This is another retailer that you might want to call for specific hours.

9
7-Eleven

7-eleven store front in florida, original brand names
Shutterstock

7-Eleven locations have been open on Christmas in the past, and that trend is expected to continue this year. According to The Pioneer Woman, the stores are usually open 24/7.

RELATED: Target Has a Secret Way for Shoppers to Save Big All Holiday Season.

10
Dunkin' Donuts

closed dunkin donuts store
Shutterstock

If you can't go a day without your Dunkin' Donuts fix, you may still be able to pick up a cup of coffee on Christmas morning.

In a statement to The Pioneer Woman, a company spokesperson said, "While many Dunkin' locations will be open on Christmas, we encourage our guests to check the Dunkin' Mobile App to confirm if their local store is open before visiting."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Abby Reinhard
Abby Reinhard is a Senior Editor at Best Life, covering daily news and keeping readers up to date on the latest style advice, travel destinations, and Hollywood happenings. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • united states postal service mail box and truck for mail delivery
    united states postal service mail box and truck for mail delivery
    Smarter Living

    USPS Temporarily Suspending Services

    A handful of post offices are closed.

  • A close up of someone filling out their 1040 tax form while using a calculator
    A close up of someone filling out their 1040 tax form while using a calculator
    Smarter Living

    IRS Urges "Extreme Caution" Claiming Tax Credits

    Here's what you should avoid this year.

  • cvs store in the snow
    cvs store in the snow
    Smarter Living

    10 Popular Stores Open on Christmas This Year

    Head here in a pinch.

  • sick older dog on a blanket
    sick older dog on a blanket
    Smarter Living

    Early Warning Signs of Mystery Dog Illness

    It's been detected in multiple states.

  • Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko at Jennie Garth's 40th Birthday Celebration in 2012
    Shannen Doherty and Kurt Iswarienko at Jennie Garth's 40th Birthday Celebration in 2012
    Entertainment

    Shannen Doherty Talks Husband's Alleged Affair

    She found out right before cancer surgery.

  • Tim Allen and Casey Wilson in "The Santa Clauses"
    Tim Allen and Casey Wilson in "The Santa Clauses"
    Entertainment

    Co-Star Calls Out Tim Allen for Bad Behavior

    Casey Wilson says working with him was the "worst."

Copyright 2023 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Best Life is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.