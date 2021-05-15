Smarter Living

These 8 States Are Sill Having Major Gas Shortages, Data Shows

Filling up your gas tank may not be so easy in these states for a bit.

By Danielle Cinone
May 15, 2021
Avatar
By Danielle Cinone
May 15, 2021

Colonial Pipeline Co.—the largest refined oil pipeline in the U.S.—was hit by a major cyber attack on May 8, prompting the company to shut down its 5,500 miles of gas pipelines and leading many people in the U.S. to panic-buy gasoline. The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) even had to warn against hoarding gas amid reports of people dangerously filling up plastic bags and containers with the flammable liquid. Thankfully, on May 12, Colonial Pipeline resumed operations. And since then, the company has started delivering gas to all the markets they serve again: New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, and Texas. However, Colonial Pipeline also noted in a statement that it will take a few days for the supply chain to get back to normal, meaning many of those states are still experiencing shortages and outages. "Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during this start-up period," the company's May 13 news release explained.

Now, one week after the Colonial Pipeline shutdown, some states are fully up and running, according to user-reported data on GasBuddy as of May 15. But most states are still feeling the repercussions of the pipeline shutdown—including some areas the Colonial Pipeline doesn't reach, but were still affected as a result of the shortages nearby, like Washington, D.C., Arkansas, Kentucky, New York, and Florida. Those areas were included in the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Motor Carrier Administration (USDOT's FMCSA) regional emergency declaration on May 9, along with the 13 states within the pipeline's reach.

In eight states in particular, at least one in four gas stations still don't have gas, GasBuddy reports. Based on their data, Best Life ranked the states experiencing the worst gas outages as of May 15. Keep reading to find out where they are.

RELATED: This Is Exactly When the Gas Shortage Will End, Expert Says.

8
Florida

cityscape photo of a roundabout and buildings in Tampa, Florida at sunset
Shutterstock

Percent of all stations without gasoline: 24 percent

7
Tennessee

The skyline of Knoxville, Tennessee
iStock

Percent of all stations without gasoline: 29 percent

6
Maryland

cityscape photo of downtown Annapolis, Maryland at night
Shutterstock

Percent of all stations without gasoline: 38 percent

5
Virginia

buildings and church in the town of Harper's Ferry, West Virginia
Shutterstock

Percent of all stations without gasoline: 42 percent

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4
Georgia

cityscape photo of Atlanta, Georgia
Shutterstock

Percent of all stations without gasoline: 46 percent

3
South Carolina

downtown area of Charleston, South Carolina in the afternoon
Shutterstock

Percent of all stations without gasoline: 49 percent

2
North Carolina

tree, road in raleigh, north carolina in summer
Von Sharkshock / Shutterstock

Percent of all stations without gasoline: 68 percent

1
Washington D.C.

washington dc, us capitol building, evening
Von f11photo / Shutterstock

Percent of all stations without gasoline: 81 percent

RELATED: There's a Major Shortage of This Backyard Staple & It Could Ruin Your Summer.

Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Sarah Jessica Parker Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie
    Sarah Jessica Parker Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie
    Culture

    See Sarah Jessica Parker's Son Now

    He's all grown up and heading for college.

  • gwyneth paltrow smiles at a premiere
    gwyneth paltrow smiles at a premiere
    Culture

    See Gwyneth Paltrow's Lookalike Daughter at 17

    The actor shared a sweet post for Apple's birthday.

  • what women are looking for in casual sex
    what women are looking for in casual sex
    Relationships

    The Surprising Sign a Woman Finds You Attractive, New Study Says

    Turns out men and women experience this differently.

  • The exterior sign of a Walmart location with a blue background
    The exterior sign of a Walmart location with a blue background
    Smarter Living

    You Won't See This at Walmart After Tuesday

    The biggest retail chain is making this change.

  • Kurt Cobain Courtney Love Frances Bean Cobain
    Kurt Cobain Courtney Love Frances Bean Cobain
    Culture

    See Frances Bean Cobain Now, At 28

    She's followed in her parents' footsteps.

  • What Happens If You Combine COVID Shots, Fauci Says
    What Happens If You Combine COVID Shots, Fauci Says
    Health

    What Happens If You Combine COVID Shots, Fauci Says

    Mixing and matching may not be such a bad plan.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group