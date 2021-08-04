While another stimulus check from the IRS doesn't seem to be in the cards, a handful of states are taking things into their own hands. The federal American Rescue Plan stimulus relief bill granted states more than $200 billion to put towards economic recovery from the COVID pandemic, and all states have until the end of the year to dole out the money as they see fit. Some governors have already begun sending out the funds, which could mean a fourth stimulus check for you soon. To see if your state is sending out money in the upcoming weeks—and to find out if you qualify—read on.

RELATED: If You Did This in 2021, The IRS May Be Sending You More Money Soon.

1 California

California is the only state to be sending out a stimulus check with its own money, according to GoBankingRates. The state was so quickly able to come up with the money for its Golden Gate Stimulus because it's had a state revenue boost as a result of its progressive tax rate.

The Golden Gate Stimulus was part of a $3.8 billion deal passed back in February and it includes $5.7 million in payments for California residents, Forbes reports. Taxpayers who make between $30,000 and $75,000 will receive $600, qualifying people with Individual Taxpayer Identification Numbers will receive an additional $600, and taxpayers with dependents will also get an additional $500. According to Forbes, two out of every three Californians are eligible to receive a check, which will be sent out in September.

2 Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a new budget into law in June that includes $1,000 direct payments to first responders and educators (though the money could be taxed by the federal government). According to Bloomberg, about 174,000 first responders, 175,000 teachers, and 3,000 principals will receive the payment.

In July, The Daytona Beach News-Journal reported that the stimulus payments are expected to be delivered in August, but there has been some controversy over Florida's use of the funds, as well as in Georgia and Michigan, which gave similar stimulus payments to educators earlier this year.

RELATED: If You Just Did This, You May Be Getting Another Stimulus Check, IRS Says.

3 New Mexico

Albuquerque news outlet KRQE reports that New Mexico residents who didn't qualify for earlier stimulus checks were able to apply for a new round of relief from the state's Human Services Department. On Aug. 2, they announced 6,339 people applied for a piece of the $5 million allotment and they'll be giving out one-time payments of $750 to 4,631 low-income New Mexico households, beginning this week.

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Texas

While nothing has been passed statewide in Texas, a handful of school districts are giving their employees a financial boost, according to CBS DFW. Denton employees will get a $500 retention bonus, as well as a 2 percent pay increase, and Irving staffers will see a $2,000 payment when they return for the 2021-2022 school year. Fort Worth and Arlington will increase pay by 4 percent for all district employees, while Mansfield teachers will receive a 2 percent raise and Dallas teachers get a 2.2 to 2.6 percent pay increase, The Dallas Morning News reports.

RELATED: This Is How Much Money Makes You Middle Class in Your State, Data Shows.