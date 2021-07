This Is the State That Drinks the Most Wine, According to Data

Whether you're pouring yourself some pinot noir after a long day at work or you're having a crisp chardonnay during Sunday brunch, there's often nothing like a glass of wine to help you escape. In fact, it's the go-to drink of many Americans—in a Gallup survey, wine ranked as the second-favorite adult beverage in the U.S., with 30 percent of participants choosing it as their preferred drink. (Beer earned the top spot with 38 percent.)

In general, alcohol consumption has been rising in the U.S., as reported by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), and COVID only made those rates soar higher. But some states, it turns out, are drinking more than others.

VinePair used data from the NIAAA, collected from 1977 to 2019 (albeit pre-pandemic), to discover how many gallons of wine the average American drinks a year in each state. And it's clear that one particular place is overflowing with wine lovers, where each resident typically drinks up to 1.2 gallons annually. (By comparison the state that drinks the least wine sees its residents sipping only .11 gallons per year, which is 11 times less.) Want to know which state drinks the most wine of them all, and find out how your state measures up? Grab your rose and read on!

50 West Virginia

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.11 gallons

49 Kansas

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.14 gallons

48 Mississippi

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.18 gallons

47 Utah

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.20 gallons

46 Oklahoma

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.20 gallons

45 Nebraska

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.21 gallons

44 South Dakota

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.22 gallons

43 Kentucky

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.22 gallons

42 Iowa

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.23 gallons

41 Arkansas

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.23 gallons

40 South Carolina

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.25 gallons

39 Georgia

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.25 gallons

38 Alabama

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.26 gallons

37 Indiana

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.29 gallons

36 Ohio

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.31 gallons

35 New Mexico

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.31 gallons

34 Wyoming

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.32 gallons

33 Tennessee

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.32 gallons

32 Pennsylvania

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.33 gallons

31 Texas

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.34 gallons

30 North Dakota

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.34 gallons

29 Louisiana

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.34 gallons

28 Missouri

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.38 gallons

27 Maryland

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.39 gallons

26 Wisconsin

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.39 gallons

25 Arizona

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.39 gallons

24 Michigan

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.40 gallons

23 Minnesota

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.44 gallons

22 Maine

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.44 gallons

21 North Carolina

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.45 gallons

20 Illinois

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.45 gallons

19 Virginia

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.49 gallons

18 Washington

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.51 gallons

17 Montana

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.51 gallons

16 New York

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.52 gallons

15 Florida

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.52 gallons

14 Colorado

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.52 gallons

13 Alaska

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.53 gallons

12 New Jersey

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.57 gallons

11 Rhode Island

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.57 gallons

10 Oregon

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.58 gallons

9 Hawaii

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.59 gallons

8 Nevada

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.60 gallons

7 Connecticut

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.60 gallons

6 California

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.62 gallons

5 Massachusetts

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.63 gallons

4 Delaware

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.72 gallons

3 Vermont

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.78 gallons

2 New Hampshire

Average annual amount of wine per person: 0.84 gallons

1 Idaho

Average annual amount of wine per person: 1.21 gallons

