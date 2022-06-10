Fourth of July is right around the corner, which means many of us will be stocking the fridge with a healthy amount of burgers, hot dogs, and, of course, condiments. Getting ready to host an event or barbecue is a big task, and you'll certainly want to be prepared. But one popular meal add-on is going to be especially hard to find soon, so you'll want to grab any that you can. Read on to find out what condiment is facing a major shortage.

READ THIS NEXT: This Cooking Staple Could Disappear From Shelves, Starting This Month.

Summer shortages are on the horizon.

It's not only condiments that may be in short supply. If your plans for the Fourth include some homemade desserts or sweet tea, you should be aware that sugar may be tough to come by. According to a statement from the Indian government, sugar exports will be limited to 10 million metric tons during the current marketing season. Restrictions went into effect June 1 and will continue through September, as reported by Insider.

As opposed to those pesky supply chain issues, the Indian government is primarily concerned about food inflation and reserving its domestic sugar supply, especially during the country's festival season.

The current condiment, on the other hand, appeals to different taste buds—and those who like to add a little bit of spice should brace themselves for big news.

You might have to use a different hot sauce this summer.

A major shortage of Sriracha, a popular hot sauce brand, is anticipated this summer, according to the manufacturer, Huy Fong Inc.

"Unfortunately, we can confirm that there is an unprecedented shortage of our products," the company said in a statement to CNN. In addition to Sriracha, Huy Fong will stop the production of two other sauces, Chili Garlic and Sambal Oelek.

Orders placed by distributors on or after April 19, 2022, will not be scheduled until after Labor Day, on Sept. 6, as per to a letter sent to distributors on April 10. Those who placed orders and did not receive confirmation will also be on hold until Sept. 2022. In the letter, Huy Fong said it had advised customers of the shortage dating back to July 24, 2020. At that time, Huy Fong also urged distributors not to "promise" customers they would be able to secure products unless the store had product in stock.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"We understand that this may cause issues," the April letter reads. "However, during this time we will not accept any new orders to be placed before September as we will not have enough inventory to fulfill your order."

RELATED: For more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The company said the situation is out of its control.

The production halt primarily has to do with the weather affecting the quality of the chili peppers, according to the April letter. As chili peppers are the crucial ingredient in all three of Huy Fong's products, it's impossible for production to continue. The peppers are produced in Mexico, the company told Axios, which is currently experiencing a drought.

"We are still endeavoring to resolve this issue that has been caused by several spiraling events, including unexpected crop failure from the spring chili harvest," Huy Fong said in a statement to CNN.

Sriracha lovers are not happy, and they're vocal about it.

The hot sauce product is exceedingly popular and maintains a dedicated consumer following. Sriracha lovers have stormed Twitter with outcry about the shortage, with some colorful commentators dubbing the situation a "crisis," asking how they will survive, and others simply urging shoppers to stock up.

But while Sriracha will be in limited supply, customers can take some comfort in knowing that the beloved hot sauce will keep in the refrigerator for two years—even after it's opened. When kept in the pantry, expect the flavor to last six to nine months, Insider reported. Just finished your last bottle? You can also search the web for different ways to make your own version of Sriracha at home.

Whether you manage to snag a few extra Sriracha bottles from your local grocery store, choose a different hot sauce brand, or experiment with different recipes, Sriracha fans will have to make do until Huy Fong is able to resume production. "We hope for a fruitful fall season and thank our customers for their patience and continued support during this difficult time," the company said (via CNN).

READ THIS NEXT: Walmart Is Finally Pulling This Product From Shelves After Major Backlash.