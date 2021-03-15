If You Have This Soup in Your Fridge, Throw It Away, USDA Says

Before you prepare your next meal, you might want to check that what you’re heating up is safe to eat. On March 12, the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced that a popular type of soup is subject to a new public health alert and should be disposed of immediately. Read on to find out if you should be clearing this food out of your kitchen now. And for more foods to toss, If You Have This Meat at Home, Throw It Away Now, USDA Says.

The health alert was issued for 24-oz. plastic containers of Signature CAFÉ Chicken Noodle Soup with White Meat Chicken, which have been labeled gluten-free, but may actually contain the allergen. The affected soup has best by dates of April 27, May 2, May 8, and May 6, 2021. The soup, which was sold in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, and Wyoming, can also be identified by establishment number EST 46381 inside the USDA inspection mark on the packaging.

If you have the affected soup at home, the FSIS recommends that you don’t eat it, but rather throw it away or return it to the store from which it was purchased for a refund. You can also contact Christine Wilcox, G.V.P. Communications, Albertsons Companies at christine.wilcox@albertsons.com with questions.

This is yet another in a long list of foods experts have warned consumers against eating in recent months. Read on to discover which other foods could be putting your health in harm's way.

1 Turkey sandwiches

On March 10, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that a long list of MG Foods and Fresh to You turkey sandwiches were being recalled over potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Fortunately, most of the sandwiches—which were sold via micro markets and vending machines in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia—should already be out of circulation, as their best by dates of March 7, 2021 and March 9, 2021, have already passed. However, if you happen to have one of the affected sandwiches at home, you can contact MG Foods at 855-424-8390 for refund information.

2 Sesame oil

If you enjoy cooking with sesame oil, you'd be wise to check the label on your bottle before making another dish. On March 8, the FDA announced that Mediterranean Food Inc. had recalled its 2-lb. jars of Alqosh Sesame Oil over concerns the product could be contaminated with Salmonella. If you're in possession of the oil, which is marked with a production date of 08/16/2020 on the label, the FDA cautions against using it. Instead, return it to the store from which it was purchased or contact Mediterranean Food Inc. at 586-777-3460 with questions.

3 Tahina

Kareem Mart pulled its 1-lb., 2-lb., and 10-kg. containers of tahina (also known as tahini) from the market in March after it was discovered the products could also be contaminated with salmonella. The affected sauces, which were sold in Chicago, Illinois and the state of Michigan between April 2020 and Oct. 2020, should be thrown away and not consumed. You can also return them to the store from which they were purchased or email recalls@kareemmart.com for more information.

4 Rice crisps

More than 4,500 bags of Quaker Oats Rice Crisps in the Sweet Barbecue flavor were voluntarily recalled after it was discovered that they might contain an undisclosed allergen, the FDA reported on March 1. The affected products were packaged in 3.03-oz. bags and may contain soy that's not included in the product's ingredients list, potentially posing a serious threat to those with soy sensitivities or allergies. If you have the product in your pantry, bring it back to the store from which it was purchased for a full refund or contact Quaker Customer Relations at 800-367-6287 with questions.