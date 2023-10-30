3 Signs You Have Clear and Healthy Bowels, Nutritionist Says

We'll be frank: A good poop can make you feel like a million bucks. Conversely, a ho-hum bowel movement can leave you feeling bloated and uncomfortable. If you're curious as to why some trips to the bathroom are more successful than others, you'll want to keep reading. Here, constipation nutritionist Roslyn Kent shares the top three signs you're emptying your bowels completely.

1 Your transit time is between 12 and 18 hours.

Transit time, the number of hours it takes between consuming food and passing it, should be between 12 and 18 hours if you're fully emptying your bowels, Kent explains in a TikTok video, where she posts as @plantsfirstnutrition. She refers to transit time as "the gold standard, the number-one thing you should be paying attention to on a weekly basis."

To test this, she recommends adding a tablespoon of white sesame seeds to a glass of water, drinking it at dinner time, and then noticing how long it takes to see the seeds in the toilet.

"You want to be measuring either the time you see the most sesame seeds or the first time you see them, whichever comes last," she explains.

2 You have a high-volume bowel movement.

In an earlier video, Kent points out that you should also pay attention to the volume of your bowel movement—whether it's high, medium, or low.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"We want to be aiming for a high-volume bowel movement every single day," she says. Simply put, the more stool in the toilet, the emptier your colon is.

Additionally, Kent says that when you're done going to the bathroom, you shouldn't have to keep wiping and wiping if you've fully emptied.

3 You feel empty.

Feeling great after a bowel movement might be the only indicator you need that you've emptied your bowels.

"Your gut should feel happy, your gut should feel calm, and you shouldn't feel like you are incredibly bloated or distended," Kent shares.

Why does it matter if you empty your bowels?

Kent explains that if you're not fully emptying your bowels every day, all of your stool is just sitting in your colon. "This means all of the waste, all of the toxins, all of the bulk in the form of fiber," she says.

And when that sits in your colon for more than a day, she says you're technically constipated, which can lead to bloating, food sensitivities, fatigue, and hormone imbalances.

Best Life offers the most up-to-date information from top experts, new research, and health agencies, but our content is not meant to be a substitute for professional guidance. When it comes to the medication you're taking or any other health questions you have, always consult your healthcare provider directly.