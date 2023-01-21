Singer Shakira was reportedly first alerted to partner Gerard Piqué's infidelity when she noticed something missing from the fridge. The Colombian superstar is fond of a certain sweet treat—something neither Gerard nor their two children like. Shakira's recent song lyrics allude to her detective ways in finding out Piqué had someone in the house—a mystery houseguest who was helping herself to Shakira's food. Here's what went missing.

1 Sticky Situation

Shakira allegedly became suspicious when her favorite jam kept going missing from the fridge—something only she was fond of in the household. She appears to allude to the jam in her and Rauw Alejandro's music video for "Te Felicito," where she opens the fridge to find Alejandro's head on a platter.

2 In a Jam

Ever since Piqué went public with new girlfriend Clara Chia Marti, Shakira has been making subtle and not-so-subtle digs at her ex and his new flame. "I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio," she sings in the new song.

3 Pique's Joking Response

Piqué decided to answer with a pinch of humor. Piqué, who is a former FC Barcelona and Manchester United soccer star, showed up to his current work at Kings League in an $10,000 Renault Twingo and wearing Casio watch. According to The Sun, he used this occasion to land a sponsorship deal with Casio, saying that the cheaper watch would "last a lifetime."

Media in his homeland Spain also suggested that the number plate of the Renault (2511 MDJ) was a hidden message. Marca claims it refers to the day, 25 November, when Shakira left home, which she shared with Pique and his two children.

4 "From Love to Hate"

Shakira is scathing in her disdain for Piqué, questioning his intelligence and integrity. "A lot of gyms. But work your brain a little bit too… From love to hate there's only one step… No hard feelings baby, I wish you the best with my supposed replacement."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

5 Withc Doll

Shakira reportedly left a giant witch doll on her balcony facing Piqué's mother's house. "You left me my mother-in-law as my neighbor / Media outlets at my door and in debt with the government," Shakira sings in the new diss track.

6 Lady Marmalade

The jam jar wasn't Shakira's only clue Piqué was playing away—Marti was apparently in the background of a video call when he and Shakira were still together. "I try to conceal the situation from [our kids] as much as I can," Shakira told Elle. "It's really upsetting for two kids who are trying to process their parents' separation. And sometimes I just feel like this is all a bad dream and that I'm going to wake up at some point. But no, it's real."