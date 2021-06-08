Culture

See a Rare Photo of Sarah Jessica Parker's Daughter Now

Parker and her daughter were recently spotted shopping together in NYC.

By Kali Coleman
June 8, 2021
Kali Coleman
By Kali Coleman
June 8, 2021

Sarah Jessica Parker brought fashion to our screens in the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City. But her fashion impact didn't end with the character, as the star went on to launch her own shoe line, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, in 2014. Now it seems like her love for fashion may have been passed down to her daughter, Tabitha Hodge Broderick. Tabitha isn't in the spotlight often, but she was recently seen alongside Parker for a day of shopping in New York City, and the pair even posed for a few rare photos together. Read on to see Sarah Jessica Parker and her daughter on their shopping outing.

RELATED: See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently brought her daughter Tabitha shopping.

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 06: Tabitha Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker are seen on June 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Tabitha, Parker's 11-year-old daughter, recently tagged alongside the Sex and the City star for a mother-daughter shopping date in New York City on June 6. The pair posed in front of Parker's shoe storefront in Manhattan. And from the photos, it's clear Tabitha has picked up her mom's fashion sense. The duo were both wearing summer dresses, but Tabitha opted for a more colorful pink and blue floral dress with ruffled sleeves. And they were wearing matching footwear: pointed-toe Zizi mules with buckled straps priced at $395, per E! News.

RELATED: See Robin Williams' Three Kids Now.

This isn't the first time Tabitha's been spotted at Parker's store.

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 12: Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick are seen on August 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)
Jose Perez / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

Parker's store is a common spot to see this mother and daughter pair. In April and Aug. 2020, Parker and Tabitha were also spotted together at the SJP shoe store in Manhattan. Parker has alluded to Tabitha's shared interest in fashion on Instagram. "Tabitha's sewing machine. Up and running. The shingle is out," Parker wrote in an Instagram post on July 20, accompanied by photos of a dress and mask presumably made by her daughter.

Tabitha is one of Parker's three kids.

Tabitha Broderick, Marion Loretta Broderick, James Wilkie Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick attending the Broadway Opening Performance After Party for 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' at the Pier 60 on April 23, 2017 in New York City.
Walter McBride / WireImage / Getty Images

Parker has three children with husband Matthew Broderick: 18-year-old son James Wilkie Broderick, and 11-year-old twin daughters Marion Loretta Broderick and Tabitha. Parker has made it clear that Tabitha and Loretta have such different personalities she sometimes forgets they are twins.

"They have different interests," she told People magazine in 2018. "They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."

RELATED: For more celebrity kids content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Parker doesn't post many photos of her children on social media.

Unlike other parents' Instagram feeds, Parker's children rarely, if ever, make an appearance on hers. Over the last year, Parker has made a few posts about James, including one for his birthday and one for his high school graduation. But both posts were fairly reserved—one not showing his face and the other including only older photos of him as a baby and toddler. Pictures of Loretta or Tabitha have not been posted on Parker's Instagram recently.

RELATED: See Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's Daughter, Who's Taking Over TV.

Kali Coleman
Kali is an assistant editor at Best Life. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Older person writing on paper
    Older person writing on paper
    Health

    Your Handwriting Could Be a Sign of Parkinson's

    This change in your penmanship could be serious.

  • termites eating wood
    termites eating wood
    Smarter Living

    6 Things Bringing Termites Into Your Home

    Don't let these habits put your home at risk.

  • Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Beautiful young couple having fun and laughing while cooking in kitchen at home
    Health

    Eating This Vegetable Slashes Your Stroke Risk

    You're 55 percent less likely to have a stroke.

  • black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    black family grilling outside, father's day gifts, empty nest
    Smarter Living

    Never Use This on Your Grill, Authorities Warn

    This common error could lead to serious consequences.

  • Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Kaley Cuoco and John Ritter
    Culture

    Kaley Cuoco Shares Advice John Ritter Gave Her

    The actor revealed what he told her before his death.

  • Man and woman riding a bike
    Man and woman riding a bike
    Relationships

    45 Irresistible First Date Ideas

    Beyond dinner and a movie.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group