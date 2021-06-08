Sarah Jessica Parker brought fashion to our screens in the iconic role of Carrie Bradshaw on Sex and the City. But her fashion impact didn't end with the character, as the star went on to launch her own shoe line, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, in 2014. Now it seems like her love for fashion may have been passed down to her daughter, Tabitha Hodge Broderick. Tabitha isn't in the spotlight often, but she was recently seen alongside Parker for a day of shopping in New York City, and the pair even posed for a few rare photos together. Read on to see Sarah Jessica Parker and her daughter on their shopping outing.

Sarah Jessica Parker recently brought her daughter Tabitha shopping.

Tabitha, Parker's 11-year-old daughter, recently tagged alongside the Sex and the City star for a mother-daughter shopping date in New York City on June 6. The pair posed in front of Parker's shoe storefront in Manhattan. And from the photos, it's clear Tabitha has picked up her mom's fashion sense. The duo were both wearing summer dresses, but Tabitha opted for a more colorful pink and blue floral dress with ruffled sleeves. And they were wearing matching footwear: pointed-toe Zizi mules with buckled straps priced at $395, per E! News.

This isn't the first time Tabitha's been spotted at Parker's store.

Parker's store is a common spot to see this mother and daughter pair. In April and Aug. 2020, Parker and Tabitha were also spotted together at the SJP shoe store in Manhattan. Parker has alluded to Tabitha's shared interest in fashion on Instagram. "Tabitha's sewing machine. Up and running. The shingle is out," Parker wrote in an Instagram post on July 20, accompanied by photos of a dress and mask presumably made by her daughter.

Tabitha is one of Parker's three kids.

Parker has three children with husband Matthew Broderick: 18-year-old son James Wilkie Broderick, and 11-year-old twin daughters Marion Loretta Broderick and Tabitha. Parker has made it clear that Tabitha and Loretta have such different personalities she sometimes forgets they are twins.

"They have different interests," she told People magazine in 2018. "They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."

Parker doesn't post many photos of her children on social media.

Unlike other parents' Instagram feeds, Parker's children rarely, if ever, make an appearance on hers. Over the last year, Parker has made a few posts about James, including one for his birthday and one for his high school graduation. But both posts were fairly reserved—one not showing his face and the other including only older photos of him as a baby and toddler. Pictures of Loretta or Tabitha have not been posted on Parker's Instagram recently.

