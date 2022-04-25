Smarter Living

If This Is in Your Garage, It Could Cause Serious Injury, Officials Warn

A new product recall underscores a potential danger lurking in your garage right now.

By Alesandra Dubin
April 25, 2022
By Alesandra Dubin
April 25, 2022

Many homeowners enthusiastically greet the warmer weather as an opportunity for methodical spring cleaning. But if you've undertaken a household organization project involving getting your garage in order (or plan to do so), you'll want to know about the latest product recall that could pose a risk that looms over your best intentions. Read on to learn about the potential hazard in your garage and what you should do about it right now to safeguard your loved ones.

RELATED: If You're Over 65, Don't Keep This in Your Bathroom, Experts Warn.

Household injuries send millions to the emergency room each year.

emergency room sign
cleanfotos/Shutterstock

Everyday household products can potentially present life-threatening risks to people of any age, but research shows that seniors are especially vulnerable. According to a recent report from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), nearly three million older adults visit the emergency room annually due to injuries related to household products, which are also associated with approximately 3,800 reports of older adult deaths every year. So, it's important to take proactive measures to safeguard your home and mind any relevant recalls, such as this latest warning regarding garage storage.

The new recall involves garage storage racks.

SafeRacks recall
SafeRacks

The latest home product recall posted on the website for the CPSC involves SafeRacks/Monsterrax overhead garage storage racks. The products were manufactured in Vietnam and imported by the Rancho Santa Margarita, California-based Eagle Industrial Group Inc. The recall notice is dated April 21 and affects about 12,800 units in all. The company is conducting the recall voluntarily, under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process, under which companies commit to working with the agency to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

RELATED: If You're Over 65, Never Use This Furniture in Your Home.

The garage storage racks could fall from the ceiling, injuring anyone underneath.

A man is sweeping the floor up his home garage with a large brush. The garage door is open.
iStock

The hex bolts in the overhead garage storage racks can be defective, and this issue can cause the rack to collapse from the ceiling, posing an impact injury hazard.

Unfortunately, SafeRacks/Monsterrax has already received 55 reports of the racks falling, including one report when a person received facial bruises and injuries after the corners of a ceiling-mounted rack fell.

Here's how to know if you have one of the recalled overhead storage units in your garage.

Costco.com website homepage. It is the largest American membership-only warehouse club. Costco logo visible.
Shutterstock

The recalled garage storage units were sold online at Costco.com, Amazon.com, Saferacks.com, Monsterrax.com, and other websites between Sep. 2021 and Dec. 2021. The retail price was approximately $140.

These are industrial-strength steel racks that attach to the ceiling and are height-adjustable. The racks are available in seven sizes including 4 by 4 ft.; 4 by 8 ft.; 2 by 6 ft.; 3 by 6 ft.; 4 by 6 ft.; 3 by 8 ft.; and 2 by 8 ft.. The storage racks also were sold in two colors, including grey and white.

RELATED: For more product recall news and safety advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Here's what to do if you have a recalled garage storage rack at home right now.

Emptied two-car garage in 1960s ranch home
John Crowe / Alamy Stock Photo

If you have one of the recalled overhead garage storage racks at home, the recall notice urges you to remove all the items you're storing in it immediately and contact SafeRacks/Monsterrax. The company will then send out free replacement bolts to remedy the problem and mitigate the potential risk. SafeRacks/Monsterrax has contacted all known purchasers to let them know about the recall and provide the free replacement bolts for safety.

If you have any questions about the recall, you can contact SafeRacks toll-free at 877-927-2168 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT., Monday through Friday, or by email at consumersupport@saferacks.com. You can also go online to Saferacks.com or Monsterrax.com and click on the "recalls" button for more information.

RELATED: If You Bought This at Family Dollar, Stop Using It Immediately.

Alesandra Dubin
Alesandra Dubin is a lifestyle editor and writer based in Los Angeles. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Clea Lewis on "Ellen"
    Clea Lewis on "Ellen"
    Culture

    See Audrey From "Ellen" Now

    Clea Lewis starred on the '90s sitcom.

  • Young woman feeling sick and coughing during medical exam at doctor's office.
    Young woman feeling sick and coughing during medical exam at doctor's office.
    Health

    Virus Experts Warn Everyone to Do This Now

    It's essential as cases start to rise again.

  • patient holding prescription bottle talking with doctor
    patient holding prescription bottle talking with doctor
    Health

    If You Use This Medication, Call Your Doctor

    Heed the latest warning from the FDA.

  • Aretha Franklin at the premiere of "Selma" in 2014
    Aretha Franklin at the premiere of "Selma" in 2014
    Culture

    Aretha Feuded With This Star for Years

    "We've never been friends."

  • Jamie Lee Curtis at the LA Premiere of Halloween in 2018
    Jamie Lee Curtis at the LA Premiere of Halloween in 2018
    Style

    Jamie Lee Curtis Swears by This Product

    And it's only $4.

  • Joe Lando and Jane Seymour at the People's Choice Awards in 1992
    Joe Lando and Jane Seymour at the People's Choice Awards in 1992
    Culture

    See "Dr. Quinn" Star Joe Lando Today

    He no longer has those flowing locks.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group