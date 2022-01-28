For many shoppers, part of the fun of shopping at dollar stores is discovering the array of seasonal items on offer throughout the year. But if you bought one such item from a Family Dollar recently, you're going to want to know about an important recall that could affect your safety. Read on to find out what dollar store seasonal item could potentially be a hazard around your house right now—and what do to about it.

Family Dollar is recalling beach loungers that could be unsafe.

Family Dollar is recalling beach lounge chairs that could cause injury, according to the recall notice posted on the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website. The affected chairs have a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric as the seating surface.

The lounge chairs were sold with a hang tag, which was intended to be removed after purchase, that reads "Outdoors by Design" on one side and "Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC" on the other side, along with either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 notated above the bar code.class="Apple-converted-space">

As well, SKU 3499631 has a sewn-in label stating "Outdoors by Design" at the top and "Midwoods Brands LLC" near the bottom, and SKU 3401281 has a sewn-in label that read "Warning" and "Do not remove this tag" near the top and "Made in China" at the bottom.

The recalled Family Dollar beach loungers pose an injury hazard.

According to the notice posted Jan. 26, the beach loungers subject to the recall can collapse unexpectedly. This potential problem poses an injury hazard as fingers can get caught in the metal folding joints. Fortunately, there have been no injuries reported so far as a result of the faulty construction.

Family Dollar stores sold the recalled beach loungers online and in person.

Family Dollar stores around the country sold beach lounge chairs between January 2019 and September 2021 for about $25 each. The retailer also sold the items through its online channels at familydollar.com during the specified time period. About 38,300 chairs in all were distributed.

Here's what to do if you purchased the recalled Family Dollar beach lounge chair.

If you bought one of the affected beach chairs, stop using it right away to avoid injury. Instead, return your item to a Family Dollar store, and you will be eligible for a full refund.

You don't even have to bring in the chair to get your refund either: You can email Family Dollar for instructions to make the beach lounger unusable, and then you can provide Family Dollar a photo showing you've done that. After they confirm it, Family Dollar will provide a refund.

Customers can call Family Dollar toll-free at 844-636-7687 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST Monday through Friday; email at beachloungerrecall@familydollar.com; or go online or familydollar.com and click on the "product recalls" tab for more information.

