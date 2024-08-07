20 Quick and Easy Romantic Gestures to Show Your Partner You Care

It's always nice to hear "I love you" from your partner, but it's important to show how much you care through actions. Romantic gestures can make someone feel valued, special, and appreciated, but you don't need to go over the top. It doesn't take a grand, expensive act to have a great relationship–it's the little things that matter.

"The truth is that relationships thrive on small but frequent gestures that confirm your love," NYC couple's therapist, Stephanie Manes, tells us. "Think of it like depositing good vibes. When you have a lot in the tank, it's much easier to handle difficult moments. You are less likely to question your partner's love for you and more likely to give each other the benefit of the doubt."

Sweet gestures are a way to stay connected, improve communication, keep passion and intimacy alive, and ensure your partner feels loved every day. "There are a million ways to show your love," says Luis Maimoni, a licensed marriage and family therapist. What's important is that you do it every day. If you want the best life with your partner, make sure your partner feels your love every day." Here are 20 romantic gestures from relationship experts Best Life spoke with to help you come up with ideas for showing your love every day.

1 Give a Nice Compliment

Everyone likes to hear genuine compliments, and giving one to your partner can make their day, according to Nicole Moore, love and relationship expert and TV host of Reality of Love.

"When couples first start dating, they are often effusive with compliments for each other, but as time goes on, couples can forget how important compliments are because they assume their partner already knows how they feel," she explains. "Don't assume your partner knows you love them or you're attracted to them; show them daily by complimenting them on their appearance."

2 Share the Load

Nobody wants to feel like they're stuck with all the household duties, but helping your partner take care of responsibilities around the house can make a big impact.

"Help out with chores around the house, the laundry, the dishes, vacuum, whatever," David and Julie Bulitt, authors of Secrets of Strong Couples, says. Acts of service are appreciated."

3 Sticky Notes

Let your partner know you're thinking about them in a quick note. It doesn't have to be lengthy, short and to the point is fine. It's the thought that counts.

"I am a huge fan of using sticky notes to leave sweet messages around for your partner to find," Manes says. "The bathroom mirror, refrigerator, gym bag …. You can use them anywhere, and they don't even require words. A simple "xo" will do. "

4 Morning Coffee

To start the day off right, squeeze in a few moments of quality time in the morning with a cup of coffee.

"For most people, there's nothing better than a cup of coffee in the morning except that coffee being hand-delivered to them," Moore states. "Make a pact with your partner that whoever is up first will make coffee for the other person. This small gesture is an act of service that you can easily do every day to show your partner that they matter to you and that you like to take care of them."

And bonus points for making the coffee exactly how your partner prefers.

"If your partner happens to have a very specific or detailed morning coffee preference, they'll truly appreciate you paying such intimate attention to them that you know exactly how they take their coffee, and this little romantic act can go a long way toward making your partner feel intimately known by you and cared for by you," Moore notes.

5 An Extra Long Hug

A good hug can improve mood, reduce stress, and make you feel safe and loved.

Manes explains that it's important to hug your partner every day but in a long, close embrace.

"This is a powerful method of creating relaxed attunement between your nervous systems, which triggers a cascade of positive feelings and a sense of well-being."

6 The Eye Gaze

Life is busy, and it's easy to get caught up and not give your partner enough time, but Moore explains how vital looking at your significant other and gazing into their eyes is.

"Look into your partner's eyes directly for at least fifteen seconds to foster an intimate connection," she says. "Couples can often get into the habit of being next to each other while eating dinner or watching TV but not actually looking deeply into each other's eyes. If you make it a daily habit to stare deeply into your partner's eyes for at least 15 seconds a day, your partner will feel like you truly care about being present with them and that they are so important to you that you can take time out of the business to just be with them."

7 Flirt

Just because you've been with your partner for a period of time doesn't mean the flirting has to stop. Flirting is a healthy way to sustain the attraction, have an emotional connection, and fuel desire.

"Nothing feels better (well, almost nothing) than flirting," the Bulitts say.

8 Love Texts

Sending a cute text can strengthen your bond and show your partner you're thinking of them.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Even one kiss emoji is a micro-gesture that makes a big statement," Manes says. "You are saying to your partner, 'even in the middle of my day, I think about you and how much I love you.' It means so much to know that your partner is thinking of you even when you are away."

9 The Warm Greeting

The last thing your partner wants is to come home from a long day of work and feel ignored, and Moore explained why getting off the couch, wrapping your arms around them, and kissing them when they walk in the door is impactful.

"One of the best ways to show your partner love every day is to greet them warmly with kind words and a kiss or a hug when you see them again after being apart for the day," she says. "Taking time to greet your partner warmly will make them feel like you truly do miss them when they are apart from you, which will go a long way toward making them feel appreciated and loved."

Moore adds, " While it's tempting to stay on the couch when your partner comes in the door and nod a quick hello, you'll both feel so much more connected if you greet each other with the same level of enthusiasm you had for each other when you first started dating."

10 Bring Home Things You Know They Like

It's a nice feeling to know your partner thinks of you when you're not around, and Manes said that bringing home small things to show your love it helps your partner feel loved.

"When you're grocery shopping, try to throw a little something you know they like into the cart," she states. "It can even be something that you regularly buy, but you can let your partner know that you bought it with them in mind. For example, if you know your partner loves peaches, you can say, 'Hey honey, I got you these today!' and you turn something mundane into a little gift."

11 Read the Room

Having an important conversation with your loved one can strengthen the relationship, ward off misunderstanding, and build trust, but knowing when to engage is key.

According to the Bulitts, "Sometimes, it is not the best to have a serious or meaningful discussion. Maybe your partner has had a tough day or week, has not slept well, or is occupied with other matters."

12 Be Funny

Sending a love text to your partner is a nice romantic gesture, but so is sending a funny one, Moore says.

"This gesture, sometimes referred to as "pebbling," is a small way to let your partner know that you love them by sharing things that you find funny or interesting with them," she explained. "Shared experiences are one of the best ways to build connection and love, and sharing memes, jokes, or articles over text is a way of sharing experiences virtually with your partner."

13 Give a Massage

Giving your partner a massage is an opportunity to spend time together and help them unwind from a stressful day. According to Moore, physical touch is also a way to express your love and can wake up hormones that activate happy feelings. "Find out what spot your partner loves massaged the most, whether it's their feet, their head, or their shoulders, and give them a quick 30-second to couple-minute long massage as often as you can," she said. "The important thing here isn't the length of time you spend massaging them but that you take the time daily to show them a little bit of physical affection in the way that they most love to receive it."

14 Show Grace

Love sometimes means showing grace to your partner when it's not deserved but needed the most. We all mess up and say and do hurtful things, but showing grace is a vital building block to a strong relationship. "Be kind, and take a breath before criticizing or correcting," the Bulitts says.

15 Hug From Behind

Giving your significant other a hug when they're not expecting it is a nice feeling, and giving them a hug from behind is a romantic way to be loving, Moore explains.

"When your partner is brushing their teeth in the morning or night, doing dishes, making dinner, or getting ready in the morning, give them a tight squeeze from behind," she said. "This surprise hug often makes one feel extra loved, and it can create a deep emotional connection that sets the tone for the rest of the day or night."

16 Words of Affirmation

Everyone has different love languages, and if your partner's language is words of affirmation, there are ways to help them feel loved through various romantic gestures.

"You can write 'I love you' on small notes and place them in places like your partner's wallet, purse, glove compartment, etc., so they find the notes at random moments during the day and remember that they are so loved by you," Moore says.

She also suggests doing a series of 'things I love about you' that can either be written or verbal.

17 The Hand Squeeze

Holding your partner's hand in times that maybe you wouldn't normally is a nice gesture, according to Moore.

"Sometimes, body language is all you need to make your partner feel loved," she says. At some point during the day, whether you're driving together, eating dinner, or sitting on the couch watching TV, make sure to take your partner's hand and squeeze it with love."

The wordless act can communicate a lot, including a desire for your partner, which can help create a closeness and strong bond.

18 Touch

Any type of physical touching signals that you care and want your partner to feel loved, so touching often can help maintain a healthy connection and intimacy.

It always feels good when our partner touches us," the Bulitts says. "Whether it's a kiss, a hug, or a pat on the tush," it's a nice feeling. "It can be sexual, flirty, or just because they are there. Express your feelings with physical touch."

19 Do Their Chores

Every couple has their own system for tackling household duties, but it's a nice gesture when your partner can relieve you of one or two.

"If your partner absolutely hates washing dishes, for instance, but it's their turn to load the dishwasher, take the task off their plate as an act of service, and they will instantly feel so loved," Moore explains.

20 Freshen it Up

Sharing a bathroom can be a major fighting point for couples, but consideration and thoughtful gestures can make it better. "Spray after you use the restroom," the Bulitts say. "Now, that's a real act of service."