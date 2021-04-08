This Is the No. 1 Thing People Dislike About Themselves, Survey Says

Anyone that claims not to have one single thing—be it an aspect of their physical appearance or an unappealing personality trait—they dislike about themselves is either some sort of egomaniac or isn't quite telling the whole truth. None of us are perfect, and we all have our own unique insecurities and moments of low self-esteem. While it's healthy to embrace who you are, loving everything about yourself is easier said than done—and according to a new survey, it's a challenge we all have in common. In fact, there is one thing in particular that more people dislike about themselves than any other.

A new personality survey conducted by YouGov asked 2,242 U.S. adults a number of questions about their personality and self-image, including what they dislike most about themselves. Out of 13 potential responses, 25 percent of respondents said their most undesirable trait was not on the list provided, 11 percent said they didn't dislike anything about themselves, and seven percent couldn't pinpoint a specific undesirable characteristic. Read on to discover how the rest responded and find out what the largest portion of respondents said they dislike about themselves. And if you want to find out which adjective most people say best captures their personality, This Is the No. 1 Word People Use to Describe Themselves, Survey Says.

10 Their current school or alma mater

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 5 percent

9 The way they sometimes treat their friends

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 9 percent

8 The way they sometimes treat strangers

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 9 percent

7 Their personality

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 9 percent

6 Their job

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 9 percent

5 The way they dress

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 10 percent

4 The first impression they give

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 11 percent

3 The way they sometimes treat their partner

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 13 percent

2 The way they sometimes treat their family

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 14 percent

1 Their weight

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 51 percent

