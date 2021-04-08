Smarter Living

This Is the No. 1 Thing People Dislike About Themselves, Survey Says

From our jobs to our fashion sense, these are our biggest insecurities.

By Paul Thompson
April 8, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
April 8, 2021

Anyone that claims not to have one single thing—be it an aspect of their physical appearance or an unappealing personality trait—they dislike about themselves is either some sort of egomaniac or isn't quite telling the whole truth. None of us are perfect, and we all have our own unique insecurities and moments of low self-esteem. While it's healthy to embrace who you are, loving everything about yourself is easier said than done—and according to a new survey, it's a challenge we all have in common. In fact, there is one thing in particular that more people dislike about themselves than any other.

A new personality survey conducted by YouGov asked 2,242 U.S. adults a number of questions about their personality and self-image, including what they dislike most about themselves. Out of 13 potential responses, 25 percent of respondents said their most undesirable trait was not on the list provided, 11 percent said they didn't dislike anything about themselves, and seven percent couldn't pinpoint a specific undesirable characteristic. Read on to discover how the rest responded and find out what the largest portion of respondents said they dislike about themselves. And if you want to find out which adjective most people say best captures their personality, This Is the No. 1 Word People Use to Describe Themselves, Survey Says.

10
Their current school or alma mater

college graduation
Shutterstock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 5 percent

And to see where people spent their college years having fun instead of hitting the books, This Is the Hardest-Partying State in America.

9
The way they sometimes treat their friends

Two upset women have misunderstanding over coffee
iStock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 9 percent

8
The way they sometimes treat strangers

woman angry with cashier
Shutterstock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 9 percent

7
Their personality

middle aged bald man looking in mirror
iStock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 9 percent

6
Their job

man going for a job interview
Shutterstock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 9 percent

5
The way they dress

A young man in a hat and glasses shops for clothes in a store
iStock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 10 percent

4
The first impression they give

woman interviewing for a new job
iStock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 11 percent

3
The way they sometimes treat their partner

man looking down and touching his forehead while woman talks at a coffee shop
iStock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 13 percent

2
The way they sometimes treat their family

father arguing with son on bench outside
iStock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 14 percent

1
Their weight

Female checking weight
iStock

Respondents who dislike this about themselves: 51 percent

