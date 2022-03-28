Culture

See '70s Icon Olivia Newton-John Now at 73

Learn about the Grease star's life today.

By Lia Beck
March 28, 2022
By Lia Beck
March 28, 2022

When you hear the name Olivia Newton-John, you probably also get a song stuck in your head. Whether it's "Hopelessly Devoted" or "You're the One That I Want" from Grease or one of her solo songs, like "Physical" or "A Little More Love," Newton-John's music has been enjoyed by her fans for years. After coming to fame in the early '70s, the star went on to have numerous No. 1 hits, win four Grammys, and star in some beloved movies. Now, Newton-John is 73 years old and still entertaining fans, while also supporting others who, like herself, are living with cancer. Read on to find out more about the multi-talented performer's life today.

She's still an entertainer.

Olivia Newton-John performing in Tokyo in 1978
Gutchie Kojima/Shinko Music/Getty Images

Newton-John has been releasing music since the '70s, though her last records were released almost 10 years ago. Her latest albums both came out in 2016. Liv On is a collaboration with singers Beth Nielsen Chapman and Amy Sky, and Friends for Christmas is an album of holiday duets with John Farnham.

"For me, singing is my soul," Newton-John told Today in 2021. "I don't miss the touring, but I do love to sing and I like to write songs," she continued. "So I don't know yet what I'm going to do about that. At the moment I just enjoy being because we are human beings."

She's also played some acting roles in recent years, including an appearance in Sharknado 5: Global Swarming in 2017 and in the movie A Few Best Men in 2011.

She wrote a memoir.

Olivia Newton-John at the G'Day USA Gala in 2020
DFree / Shutterstock

Newton-John's memoir, Don't Stop Believin', was published in 2019.

"I knew I didn't want to write a gossip book or a kiss-and-tell book. I have lots of stories and that's in a book under my bed. I'm kidding! I'm kidding!" she told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. "I just wanted it to be a positive story of my life. I feel so blessed to have such an incredible life and an amazing career and I just wanted to tell stories and tell things about me that people may not know."

She started her own foundation.

Olivia Newton-John speaking during the G'Day USA American Australian Association Arts Gala in 2021
G'Day USA/G'Day USA via Getty Images

Newton-John was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and then again in 2012 and 2017. After the 2017 diagnosis, things were particularly tough for her as the cancer had spread to her back and she needed help walking for a while.

In order to help others who have cancer, she started the Olivia Newton-John Foundation, which funds treatments and research.

"Having this foundation is really positive for me because it encourages me to move forward and try to find an end to this, of course for myself, but for other people too," she told Parade in 2021. "We're going to do a lot of research and raise money with a lot of focus on plant medicine."

She's a wife and mother.

Chloe Lattanzi, John Easterling, and Olivia Newton-John at the Olivia Newton-John Wellness Walk and Research Run in 2019
Sam Tabone/WireImage via Getty Images

Newton-John has been married to her second husband, John Easterling (pictured above middle), since 2008. She has a 36-year-old daughter, Chloe Lattanzi (pictured above left), with her first husband, Matt Lattanzi. Chloe and Newton-John recorded a song, "Window in the Wall" together in 2021.

"Out of all the people she could have asked, she thought of me. I was so excited and I love working with her," Chloe told The Hollywood Reporter. Newton-John said of collaborating with her daughter, " Often, you record individually because if one person makes a mistake, it's easy to do it on your own so that you have those separate tracks. But we sang it through together—Chloe has her style and I have mine—and we blended them together."

