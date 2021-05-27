If You Bought This at Target, Stop Using It Immediately, Officials Say

Target is a fan favorite for many reasons, but being a convenient one-stop shopping option is arguably what keeps customers coming back day in and day out. The popular retailer makes it easy to pick up everything from groceries to home goods all in one place. But if you're a Target regular, beware: There's one item you may have bought there that officials are warning you to stop using immediately.

On May 26, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced that Target recalled about 58,500 of its Room Essentials Shower Stool. The safety advisory comes after customers reported injuries due to the stool becoming slippery and unstable when used, potentially causing the items to tip over and posing a serious fall hazard.

According to the CPSC's announcement, the shower stool in question was sold at Target locations nationwide and through Target.com for $35 from Mar. 2019 through Sept. 2020. The recalled product is approximately 18 inches tall, with a three-legged aluminum frame, and a plastic curved seat. The Room Essentials logo and item number 064-20-1091 are also printed on the sales tag.

So far, 12 customers have reported injuries from using the stool, including four reports of bruises, bumps, and scratches and one report of an arm sprain. Anyone who purchased the shower stool can return it to Target for a full refund. Any customers with questions or in need of more information should call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT. You can also visit the company's website and click "recalls" at the bottom lefthand side of the page.

Unfortunately, this recalled shower stool may not be the only thing in your home that could be jeopardizing your safety. Read on to see which other everyday items have recently been recalled.

RELATED: Target Just Banned the Purchase of This One Thing at All Its Stores.

1 Ikea kitchen accessories

On May 19, the CPSC announced that Ikea had recalled 159,500 of its Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates, and mugs sold at brick-and-mortar stores in the U.S. and Canada and on the company's website between Aug. 2019 and May 2021. The affected items are being recalled over concerns that their PLA material can break, creating a potential burn hazard to those who use them for hot food or beverages.

The dinnerware in question can be identified by their model names—Heroisk and Talrika—and supplier number 23348, the letters "PLA," and the words "Made in Taiwan," all of which are located on the bottom of the products. When the recall was announced, Ikea had received 123 reports of the affected bowls, plates, and mugs breaking, with four injuries reported that mostly pertained to burns.

RELATED: If You Have These Bowls at Home, Get Rid of Them Now.

2 Jolly Time popcorn

On May 13, the US. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) announced that American Pop Corn Company, the makers of iconic Jolly Time Pop Corn, has voluntarily recalled one of its beloved popcorns. The Jolly Time Healthy Pop® Kettle Corn 100's Microwave Popcorn, sold in four-pack boxes, was pulled over undeclared milk ingredients. The recall advisory notes that the product in question was manufactured on Jan. 25, 2021 and contains the UPC 2819000141, along with the production code 1025 [the time of production] 3&4.

"If consumers have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk, they are encouraged not to consume the product and discard it immediately," the notice states. The recall came about when a customer informed Jolly Time that the company unintentionally filled some cartons of the kettle corn with another popcorn flavor that contains dairy.

RELATED: If You Bought These Popular Chips, Throw Them Away, FDA Says.

3 MCT oil powder

On May 14, the FDA announced the voluntary recall of certain 10.6-oz gusset bags of BUBS Naturals MCT Oil Powder sold in grocery stores, on Amazon, and through the BUBS Naturals website. MCT oil is a popular supplement that's commonly added to coffee as part of a ketogenic diet—BUBS refers to the product as customers' "favorite non-dairy creamer."

The company pulled the product from the market after it was discovered that it could be contaminated with milk. While there were no reported illnesses related to the consumption of the product at the time of the recall, the FDA cautions that "people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product."

And for more recall news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

4 Lipodrene supplements

On May 12, the FDA announced that Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals, Inc. had voluntarily recalled a single lot of its Lipodrene w/25mg Ephedra Extract Dietary Supplement after discovering that the pills were potentially contaminated with 1,4-dimethylamylamine (DMAA). The stimulant can present severe cardiovascular risks to consumers due to its ability to constrict arteries and blood vessels.

All affected supplements come from lot number 001211197, which is printed on the bottom of the bottle.

The FDA notes that taking DMAA can lead to serious health issues, including arrhythmias, a spike in blood pressure, shortness of breath, chest tightening, and heart attack. While there had been no reported illnesses associated with the supplement at the time the recall notice was issued, the FDA recommends that anyone with the products at home "stop using this lot of product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund."

RELATED: If You Bought This at Walmart, the FDA Says Stop Using It Immediately.