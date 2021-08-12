See How Selma Blair Supported Christina Applegate Over Her MS Diagnosis

When Christina Applegate shared her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis earlier this week, she said that other people she knows with the disease are supporting her through it. One of those people is Applegate's former co-star Selma Blair, who revealed her own MS diagnosis a few years ago. Now she and Applegate, who starred in the 2002 movie The Sweetest Thing, are supporting each other through the disease.

Applegate and Blair shared their thoughts publicly on Twitter, and in the past, they have also opened up about staying in touch after working together for one heart-warming reason. Read on to see what the actors had to say.

Christina Applegate revealed her MS diagnosis on Tuesday, and asked for privacy.

On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Applegate posted on Twitter that she had been diagnosed with MS "a few months ago."

"It's been a strange journey," she wrote. "But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition. It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some ******* blocks it."

She added in a second tweet, "As one of my friends that has MS said 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do. So now I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing."

According to the Mayo Clinic, MS affects the immune system in that it "attacks the protective sheath (myelin) that covers nerve fibers and causes communication problems between your brain and the rest of your body." There are various symptoms, which include numbness in the limbs, tremors, a lack of coordination, and vision issues, among many others.

MS isn't curable, but there are treatments that can manage symptoms and help with the course of the disease.

Selma Blair sent Applegate a message of support.

In response to Applegate's tweet, Blair wrote, "Loving you always. Always here. As are our kids. Beating us up with love." Blair has a 10-year-old son, Arthur, with her ex, fashion designer Jason Bleick. Applegate has a 10-year-old daughter, Sadie, with her husband, musician Martyn LeNoble.

Applegate wrote back to Blair, "Love you sister. Our kids are so weird." She added: "I love our two weirdos. They are so fun."

Blair shared her MS diagnosis three years ago.

Blair publicly shared her MS diagnosis in an Instagram post in Oct. 2018, and said she had been diagnosed in August of that year. "I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps," she wrote as part of the lengthy post. "But we are doing it. And I laugh and I don't know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best."

She added that she had symptoms for a long time, but didn't know why. "I have probably had this incurable disease for 15 years at least. And I am relieved to at least know," she wrote.

Blair and Applegate have kept in touch over the years because of their kids.

Blair, Applegate, and their other The Sweetest Thing co-star Cameron Diaz were all interviewed by Entertainment Weekly in 2018. When they were asked if the trio had reunited since the movie came out, they said no, though Applegate and Blair said they've remained connected because "our kids are friends," Blair explained.

