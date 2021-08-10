Christina Applegate Does This Every Day Since Her MS Diagnosis

Beloved actor Christina Applegate recently revealed that she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis (MS). Applegate said it's been "tough" dealing with the disease, which affects your central nervous system, causing a variety of uncomfortable symptoms. In her announcement, the 49-year-old actor shared some insight into one thing that she's been doing daily since she first received her diagnosis. Read on to find out what Applegate had to say about her health journey.

After her MS diagnosis, Christina Applegate said she wakes up and keeps going every day.

On Aug. 10, Applegate took to Twitter to announce that she had been diagnosed with MS. "Hi friends. A few months ago, I was diagnosed with MS. It's been a strange journey," she wrote on her page. "It's been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a****** blocks it."

In a second tweet, Applegate shared insight from one of her friends who has the same condition. "As one of my friends that has MS said, 'we wake up and take the indicated action.' And that's what I do," she continued.

Applegate said she has had support since her diagnosis.

Luckily, Applegate said she's received a lot of support following her MS diagnosis, especially from people who understand what she's going through. "I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition," she wrote.

While the actor appreciates well wishes, she also wants to keep some things to herself. "I ask for privacy. As I go through this thing. Thank you xo," Applegate continued.

Selma Blair, Applegate's former co-star, also has MS.

A handful of other stars have been diagnosed with MS over the past few years. The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler, former talk show host Montel Williams, and actor Teri Garr are some of the celebrities who have been open about their condition. Actor Selma Blair has also been very vocal about her experience with MS, and a fervent advocate for the MS community. Blair starred in the 2002 romantic comedy The Sweetest Thing alongside Applegate.

RELATED: For more celeb news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Fatigue, weakness, and vertigo are some of the early signs of MS.

There are a wide range of symptoms that can be linked to MS. The National MS Society says that "MS symptoms are variable and unpredictable. No two people have exactly the same symptoms, and each person's symptoms can change or fluctuate over time." The most common symptoms of MS, according to the organization, include fatigue, muscle spasms, difficulty walking, weakness, problems with your vision, bladder dysfunction, bowel problems, dizziness, vertigo, pain, sexual problems, and cognitive and emotional changes.

