Health

The One Question You Should Always Ask Your Server Before Ordering, CDC Says

Knowing this one thing about your food could keep you safe from food poisoning, the authority says.

By Sarah Crow
September 12, 2021
Sarah Crow
By Sarah Crow
September 12, 2021

When you sit down at a restaurant, you likely have a long list of questions you ask your server before placing your order. How is the dish you're considering prepared? Can ingredients be substituted or removed? Are there any allergens in the recipe? However, there's one crucial question you may be omitting when placing your order—and if you're not asking it, you could be putting yourself in harm's way. Read on to discover the one question you should always ask your server before ordering food if you want to protect your health, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

RELATED: If You're Over 65, Don't Eat This One Kind of Meat Right Now, CDC Warns.

Always ask if certain dishes are made using pasteurized eggs.

whisk in a metal bowl of hollandaise on a counter with eggs and butter and lemons
Shutterstock/Rimma Bondarenko

If you're ordering foods that contain raw or lightly cooked eggs, like tiramisu, homemade Caesar salad dressing, and hollandaise sauce, always ask your server if those dishes were prepared using pasteurized eggs.

The use of pasteurized eggs—which have been rapidly heated to eliminate certain pathogens—can help reduce your risk of developing food poisoning from these dishes, according to the CDC.

For the latest food safety news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter!

Consuming raw or undercooked eggs can put you at risk for Salmonella.

Woman experiencing stomach discomfort while working on computer
Shutterstock

While dishes that contain raw or lightly cooked eggs aren't exactly uncommon in restaurants, they can pose serious health risks, especially if they aren't made with pasteurized eggs.

Though there is still a risk of foodborne illness associated with consuming food made with raw or lightly cooked pasteurized eggs, the risk of developing serious illnesses—especially Salmonella—is far greater if these dishes are made with unpasteurized eggs. According to the CDC, approximately 1.35 million people in the U.S. become ill from infections caused by Salmonella bacteria each year. Among this group, 26,500 are hospitalized and 420 die.

Most restaurants do not use pasteurized eggs.

chef whisking a bowl of eggs in modern kitchen
Shutterstock/LStockStudio

If you think it's safe to assume that your favorite eatery is using pasteurized eggs in its dishes, think again.

According to a 2004 study published in the Journal of Food Protection and carried out by researchers from the CDC's Environmental Health Specialists Network (EHS-Net), 80 percent of restaurants studied did not use pasteurized eggs at the time. The study found that chain restaurants were more likely to use pasteurized eggs than independently-owned operations.

If you're bringing leftovers home, taking certain precautions can protect you.

man putting plate of eggs into the fridge
Shutterstock/Monkey Business Images

If you're thinking of bringing home any leftovers that contain eggs, there are some ways to reduce your risk of becoming ill.

The CDC recommends refrigerating any foods that contain eggs within two hours of their preparation, or within one hour if the temperature outside is 90 degrees Fahrenheit or hotter. Once refrigerated, make sure that raw eggs or dishes that contain eggs are kept at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or colder and dispose of dishes containing cooked eggs within three or four days.

RELATED: The One Vegetable You Should Never Eat Raw, CDC Warns.

Sarah Crow
Sarah Crow is a senior editor at Eat This, Not That!, where she focuses on celebrity news and health coverage. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • man in suit holding newspaper and coffee and wearing a face mask in city
    man in suit holding newspaper and coffee and wearing a face mask in city
    Health

    6 Things Most Virus Experts Wouldn't Do Now

    Is indoor dining safe? How about the movies? Find out.

  • judy garland in black and white still from wizard of oz
    judy garland in black and white still from wizard of oz
    Culture

    See Judy Garland's Only Granddaughter

    Here's how the family honors her legacy.

  • Man experiencing symptoms of stroke
    Man experiencing symptoms of stroke
    Health

    You're 80 Percent Likelier to Have a Stroke at This Time

    Stay extra vigilant toward symptoms at this time of day.

  • Tori on "Saved by the Bell," played by Leanna Creel, in 1992
    Tori on "Saved by the Bell," played by Leanna Creel, in 1992
    Culture

    See Tori From "Saved By the Bell" Now

    She quit acting 25 years ago.

  • Man looking at plane times
    Man looking at plane times
    Travel

    If You're Unvaccinated, You Can't Travel Here

    New vaccine restrictions may affect your travel plans.

  • Blonde woman sneezes inside public tram. Scared people passengers immediately wearing face masks for virus prevention.
    Blonde woman sneezes inside public tram. Scared people passengers immediately wearing face masks for virus prevention.
    Health

    These 2 States Will Determine What Happens With Delta

    One epidemiologist says to watch these two states.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group