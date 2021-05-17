Culture

This Miss Universe Contestant Just Did Something No One's Done Before

Myanmar's representative to the pageant competed with a powerful message.

By Zachary Mack
May 17, 2021
Zachary Mack
By Zachary Mack
May 17, 2021

The world's major pageants have undergone some major changes lately, with some deciding to alter the format of their competitions by dropping controversial elements such as the swimsuit competition in favor of talent showcases. Others have become more inclusive in who is represented and competes. But one contestant in this year's Miss Universe pageant took matters into her own hands, using her time in the world's spotlight to do something that no one in the show's history has done before. Read on to see how the ground-breaking event unfolded.

RELATED: This Child Star Is Revealing the Damage of Being Sexualized at a Young Age.

Miss Myanmar protested her country's leaders during the Miss Universe competition.

Miss Myanmar, Thuzar Wint Lwin, competing on stage in the Miss Universe competition
Rodrigo Varela / Stringer

Pageants are traditionally a time where contestants will take the opportunity to highlight the places they represent proudly. But while competing in the Miss Universe pageant on May 16, Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin, Miss Myanmar, broke with tradition and used the opportunity to protest her country's leaders and draw attention to the military junta that violently overthrew the country's government on Feb. 1, Reuters reports.

"Our people are dying and being shot by the military every day," said in a video message during the competition. "I would like to urge everyone to speak about Myanmar. As Miss Universe Myanmar since the coup, I have been speaking out as much as I can."

She held a sign on stage that read "Pray for Myanmar."

Miss Myanmar Ma Thuzar Wint Lwin competing in the 2021 Miss Universe pageant while holding up a sign that says "Pray for Myanmar"
Rodrigo Varela / Stringer

But it wasn't just her spoken interviews that she used to draw attention to the issues in her home country. While competing in the national costume section of the competition on May 13, Thuzar Wint Lwin walked across the stage while holding a "Pray for Myanmar" sign, ultimately earning the top spot in that part of the contest.

"They are killing our people like animals," she told The New York Times in an interview before leaving Myanmar to compete at the show in Florida. "Where is the humanity? We are helpless here."

RELATED: Dennis Rodman's 18-Year-Old Daughter Just Made Sports History Twice.

She fears she won't be able to return home to Myanmar after protesting the military junta.

Miss Myanmar Thuzar Wint Lwin competing in the Miss Universe competition on stage
Rodrigo Varela / Stringer

Thuzar Wint Lwin has fought to bring awareness to the coup in Myanmar, which has seen at least 790 people killed by security forces and nearly 4,000 people actively detained, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners activist group. But after her outspoken statements—as well as having participated in protests and donating her savings to the families of those killed—she says she won't be able to return home safely and isn't sure where she will go next, Yahoo News reports.

"The soldiers patrol the city every day and sometimes they set up roadblocks to harass the people coming through," she said in a Facebook post leading up to the competition. "In some cases, they fire without hesitation. We are scared of our own soldiers. Whenever we see one, all we feel is anger and fear."

The Miss America pageant has also seen contestants use the spotlight for a cause.

Miss Michigan Emily Sioma competing in the 2018 Miss America pageant
Twitter / @JSchipperWDRB

But while this is the first time a Miss Universe contestant has used the stage as an opportunity to call out their country's leaders, other pageants have been host to some forms of activism. During the 2018 Miss America pageant, Miss Michigan drew attention to the drinking water crisis created by lead pipes in her home state's city of Flint.

While introducing herself, Emily Sioma said she was "from the state with 84 percent of the U.S.'s fresh water—but none for its residents to drink." While she didn't go on to the competition's finals, her comments were widely praised on social media for drawing attention to the contamination, which had been blamed for at least 12 deaths, BBC reports.

RELATED: A Flight Attendant Is Ranking the Celebrities She's Served on Planes.

Zachary Mack
Zachary covers beer, wine, food, spirits, and travel. He's the owner of Alphabet City Beer Co. in New York City and is a Certified Cicerone. Read more
Filed Under
 •
Latest News
  • Tilda Swinton in 2016
    Tilda Swinton in 2016
    Culture

    Celebs Who Went Makeup-Free on the Red Carpet

    "I don't want to cover up anymore."

  • "Tiger King" Joe Exotic on Netflix
    "Tiger King" Joe Exotic on Netflix
    Health

    Joe Exotic's First Signs of Prostate Cancer

    The "Tiger King" star revealed the news from prison.

  • CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appearing on ABC's This Week on May 16
    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky appearing on ABC's This Week on May 16
    Health

    The CDC Says These Areas Should Still Require Masks

    Parts of the U.S. shouldn't drop the PPE quite yet.

  • fauci speaks during his interview on may 16
    fauci speaks during his interview on may 16
    Health

    The CDC Will Soon Revise These Guidelines

    Fauci says new advice is coming soon.

  • Anthony Fauci on Face the Nation on May 16
    Anthony Fauci on Face the Nation on May 16
    Health

    What You Didn't Realize About Breakthrough Infections

    Dr. Fauci just explained this key point about COVID.

  • Luxurious mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, USA
    Luxurious mansion in Miami Beach, Florida, USA
    Smarter Living

    The Richest Zip Code in Your State, Data Shows

    These areas have the highest median household income.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group