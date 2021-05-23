See Meg Ryan's Teenage Daughter Now

For decades, Meg Ryan was America's Sweetheart, starring in countless romantic comedies including the classics "When Harry Met Sally…, " "Sleepless in Seattle," and "You've Got Mail." Today, the beloved actress is playing a different role: that of doting mother to her two grown-up children, Jack Quaid, 29, and Daisy True Ryan, 17.

While Meg shares her son, Jack, with the actor Dennis Quaid, she adopted her daughter, Daisy, from China in 2006, after the pair's divorce. Since then, Meg has raised Daisy away from the spotlight, with only a handful of public appearances on record. In these rare photos, the mother and daughter are sometimes seen strolling through the streets of New York City, and one time sitting beside one another at an event for Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. Read on to see Daisy True Ryan now, and to hear what Meg Ryan has shared about parenting the teen!

Meg says Daisy was an easy child to raise.

Meg opened up to Redbook Magazine (via People) about her experience of becoming a parent the second time around. She shared that Daisy was a particularly easygoing baby and toddler, which made the transition that much more enjoyable.

"Daisy doesn't feel hard. She doesn't feel like… there's no sweat on it man," she told the magazine. "She's a good hang, and she's easy. She's very smart and she's very generous. I love that she's funny. I love that. I just can't imagine what it was like before she came. Life is good, it's so good with her in it. She and Jack get along great. All of us fit together beautifully.'

She also feels that they were meant to find each other.

Meg shared in that same interview that Daisy was randomly assigned to her, per China's adoption process. Yet the actress firmly believes that they were meant to find one another as they did.

"I am convinced, completely convinced that there was nothing random about it. She is the daughter I should have. I never felt like I was on a rescue mission or anything like that. I just really wanted a baby; I was on a mission to connect with somebody, and Daisy and I got to meet each other this way at this time," said the A-list mom. "We are so compatible. And also having the experience of having had Jack and now to have Daisy in a different way — there's no difference in the love you feel."

Meg has said she finds single parenting easier.

When it comes to parenting, the movie star mom has said that splitting the responsibility by co-parenting can be harder than going it alone.

"I mean, Jack has his dad and they're close, he'll always have that. But when you're the only one in the house with the kids, you get to be the one in charge. You're the one making the rules. There's no stress because you and some other adult don't agree on how you want to raise your kids," she said.

Meg occasionally shares images of Daisy on Instagram.

While the "Sleepless in Seattle" star spends little time on social media platforms—she told The New York Times, "Everyone is so happy on social media, it's depressing"—she does occasionally share rare glimpses of her daughter.

Most recently, Meg posted two black and white images side by side: the first of Daisy as an infant, and another of her now. She simply captioned the post "My girl," with a red heart emoji. In other throwback photos, Meg shows her daughter swimming, playing instruments, dressing up, and hugging her famous mom.

