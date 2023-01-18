Jeremy Renner is putting a brave face on during his current hospital stay, but sources say the actor has suffered injuries far more severe than anyone realizes. Renner, 52, has been in intensive care since January 1st after an accident at his Lake Tahoe cabin resulted in him being almost "completely crushed" by a seven-ton snow plow.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," the actor's sister Kym Renner told People. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." Here's what insiders are saying about Renner's injuries.

1 He Had Severe Injuries, Source Claims

Renner has been active on social media since being airlifted to the hospital, thanking fans for their well-wishes. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he posted on January 3. "It's much worse than anyone knows," a source tells RadarOnline. ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury."

2 He Needed Reconstructive Work, According to Source

"Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing," the source continues. "'He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this. Word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery."

3 He Will Need More Surgery, Source Claims

The source goes on to say Renner is facing more surgeries in the upcoming weeks, but they will reportedly be spaced out. "So far, he's had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body's natural healing process to kick in, and that's the case here."

4 He's a Fighter

Renner is reportedly feeling positive about his journey back to health. "Jeremy's doing OK. He's pretty doped up and he's got tubes to help him breathe, but he's a fighter, and he's determined to get through this."

5 Long Road To Recovery, According to Another Source

Another source tells People Renner is grateful for the overwhelming amount of messages from fans during his ordeal. "Jeremy is making positive progress and while he has a long road to recovery, he is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support."