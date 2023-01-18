Entertainment

Jeremy Renner's Real Condition is Much Worse Than Everyone Knows, Insider Claims

“He’s a fighter.”

By Ferozan Mast
January 18, 2023
By Ferozan Mast
January 18, 2023

Jeremy Renner is putting a brave face on during his current hospital stay, but sources say the actor has suffered injuries far more severe than anyone realizes. Renner, 52, has been in intensive care since January 1st after an accident at his Lake Tahoe cabin resulted in him being almost "completely crushed" by a seven-ton snow plow.

"We are so thrilled with his progress," the actor's sister Kym Renner told People. "If anyone knows Jeremy, he is a fighter and doesn't mess around. He is crushing all the progress goals. We couldn't feel more positive about the road ahead." Here's what insiders are saying about Renner's injuries.

1
He Had Severe Injuries, Source Claims

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Renner has been active on social media since being airlifted to the hospital, thanking fans for their well-wishes. "Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all," he posted on January 3. "It's much worse than anyone knows," a source tells RadarOnline.

"Jeremy is very aware of the fact that he almost died out there. The right side of Jeremy's chest was crushed, and his upper torso had collapsed. He also had a bad head wound that was bleeding and a leg injury."

2
He Needed Reconstructive Work, According to Source

A headshot of Jeremy Renner wearing a tuxedo at a red carpet event
Shutterstock / Tinseltown

"Jeremy was in a lot of pain, and was having difficulty breathing," the source continues. "'He knew he was in bad shape and that he might not make it out of this. Word is the damage to Jeremy's chest was so substantial it had to be reconstructed in surgery."

3
He Will Need More Surgery, Source Claims

Jeremy Renner
Instagram/@jeremyrenner

The source goes on to say Renner is facing more surgeries in the upcoming weeks, but they will reportedly be spaced out. "So far, he's had two surgeries and he will likely require more in the weeks ahead on his leg. Doctors tend to space out operations to allow time for the body's natural healing process to kick in, and that's the case here."

4
He's a Fighter

Jeremy Renner at Cannes Film Festival pointing at someone out of frame
Shutterstock / Denis Makarenko

Renner is reportedly feeling positive about his journey back to health. "Jeremy's doing OK. He's pretty doped up and he's got tubes to help him breathe, but he's a fighter, and he's determined to get through this."

5
Long Road To Recovery, According to Another Source

Jeremy Renner/Instagram

Another source tells People Renner is grateful for the overwhelming amount of messages from fans during his ordeal. "Jeremy is making positive progress and while he has a long road to recovery, he is overwhelmed by the showing of love and support."

Ferozan Mast
Ferozan Mast is a science, health and wellness writer with a passion for making science and research-backed information accessible to a general audience. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • Mafia Boss "Who Filled a Cemetery" Arrested at Mental Clinic After 30 Years on the Run
    Mafia Boss "Who Filled a Cemetery" Arrested at Mental Clinic After 30 Years on the Run
    Extra

    Mafia Boss "Who Filled a Cemetery" Arrested at Mental Clinic After 30 Years on the Run

    He is suspected of committing at least 50 murders.

  • Cheerful young man giving piggyback ride to his girlfriend outdoors in the city
    Cheerful young man giving piggyback ride to his girlfriend outdoors in the city
    Relationships

    How to Tell If Each Zodiac Sign Is Into You

    These are the signs to look for, an astrologer says.

  • Jeremy Renner's Real Condition is Much Worse Than Everyone Knows, Insider Claims
    Jeremy Renner's Real Condition is Much Worse Than Everyone Knows, Insider Claims
    Entertainment

    Jeremy Renner's Real Condition is Much Worse Than Everyone Knows, Insider Claims

    "He's a fighter."

  • Prince Harry's Possible Second Memoir Is a Threat to King Charles and William, Insider Claims. "He's Holding a Gun to Their Heads."
    Prince Harry's Possible Second Memoir Is a Threat to King Charles and William, Insider Claims. "He's Holding a Gun to Their Heads."
    Extra

    Prince Harry's Possible Second Memoir Is a Threat to King Charles and William, Insider Claims. "He's Holding a Gun to Their Heads."

    "He's Holding a Gun to Their Heads."

  • Texan 7-Eleven Uses Roaring Opera Music to Scare Away Homeless People
    Texan 7-Eleven Uses Roaring Opera Music to Scare Away Homeless People
    Extra

    Texan 7-Eleven Uses Roaring Opera Music to Scare Away Homeless People

    "No one wants to listen to classical music."

  • james hamblin giving a ted talk
    james hamblin giving a ted talk
    Health

    This Doctor Hasn't Showered in Years

    Here's why he thinks others should join him.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group