Bindi Irwin Just Recreated Her Parents' "Very Special" Pregnancy Photo

Throughout her pregnancy, Bindi Irwin has shared pregnancy photos and updates, but her latest post just might be the sweetest of all. On Thursday, Jan. 14, Bindi posted a photo of herself and her husband, Chandler Powell, recreating a photo from when her mother, Terri Irwin, was pregnant with her younger brother, Robert Irwin. The original photo, from 17 years ago, shows a pregnant Terri posing with her baby bump out while her daughter and husband, late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, give her belly a kiss. In Bindi's recreated photo, it's Powell kissing her belly.

Keep reading to check out both photos and to see more of the cute updates Bindi has shared as she prepares for her baby girl. And for more celebrity kids all grown up, check out Paul Walker's Daughter Just Landed Her First Major Modeling Gig.

Read the original article on Best Life.

The original photo shows Bindi as a little girl.

Robert was born in Dec. 2003, so this photo was taken around that time. In 17 years, Bindi went from kissing her mom's baby bump to having one of her own. Bindi captioned her Instagram post, "Recreating a very special moment. Third trimester love."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

The recreated photo shows how much has changed.

As you can see, like her mom in the original photo, Bindi wears a black T-shirt. And like his father-in-law in the original photo, Powell wears an Australia Zoo uniform. The Australia Zoo is the wildlife park owned by the Irwin family. Following Steve's death in 2006, Bindi, Robert, and Terri have continued to work with the zoo. Now, Powell does, too.

To read about another mother and daughter posing for pics, check out Model Paulina Porizkova and 74-Year-Old Mom Show Off Abs on Instagram.

Bindi's pregnancy announcement featured a mini zoo uniform.

Bindi and Powell announced that they were expecting a baby in Aug. 2020 on Instagram. Bindi's post shows her and Powell holding a tiny Australia Zoo shirt.

"Baby Wildlife Warrior due 2021," Bindi wrote in the caption. "Chandler and I are proud to announce that we're expecting! It's an honour to share this special moment in our lives with you. Though I'm still in my first trimester, we really want you to be part of our journey from the beginning of this new life chapter."

She then thanked fans for their support and added, "Please let me know your best advice and send good vibes & prayers to our little sweetheart."

And for more pics that will give you a double take, check out Lisa Rinna's Daughters Modeled Her Vintage Dresses 20 Years Later.

Her pregnancy updates are usually animal-themed, of course.

While many pregnant people keep track of how big their baby is using fruits and vegetables as a reference, Bindi has been going a different route. The 22-year-old describes the size of her baby using animals that many people probably haven't heard of.

With the photo above, she wrote, "Now that I'm 26 weeks pregnant, our daughter is about the same size as a shingleback lizard." (She also shared a photo of a shingleback lizard named Pinecone for reference.) When she shared she was having a daughter, she wrote that the baby was the size of a "hatchling Aldabra tortoise," posing next to an adult one.

And for more new celebrity little ones, check out 15 Celebrities Who've Had Babies During the Pandemic.

Her dad is always on her mind.

Bindi often talks about her dad on Instagram and shares old photos of him, too. In August, just before she announced that she was pregnant, she posted a photo of herself, her mom, her husband, and her brother all posing with a piece of artwork that shows them on her wedding day, as if her dad was there, too. In another post about the art, Bindi wrote, "My family. Our wedding day. This artwork gave me happy tears."

For more on celebrity children, check out Tim McGraw's Rare Photo of His Three Daughters With Faith Hill.