This New Online Shopping Event Has Better Deals Than Black Friday

Shop 'til you drop at dozens of your favorite stores during this epic promotion in October.

By Chelsea Bengier
October 6, 2020
After taking a significant hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic, retail chains are looking to entice people back to their stores. While many bargain-hunters wait for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or Christmas, a new shopping extravaganza just launched that is even more of a steal. The 10.10 Shopping Festival is the brainchild of rewards app Shopkick, fashion marketplace Fashwire, and retail advisory firm Coresight Research. The event, which runs between Oct. 9 and 12, will jumpstart the holiday season a month earlier than usual and draw customers with partnerships at some of the most popular retailers in America.

And did we mention the perks? You'll get cash-back rewards in the form of gift cards (or charity donations, if you so choose) when you buy anything from the participating companies during those dates. This applies to both online and in-person purchases.

The collaboration was inspired by Alibaba's Singles Day festival that made a whopping $38.4 billion in sales on Nov. 11, 2019. "With our research showing most consumers anticipate doing their holiday shopping earlier this year, it's the perfect time to launch," Coresight CEO and Founder Deborah Weinswig said in a statement. "The timing, coupled with what we've learned from Alibaba's Singles Day—a newly created shopping holiday that turned into a resounding success for the Chinese retail platform—are key aspects of our decision to band together to create this event."

This strategy is similar to other promotions, such as Amazon's Prime Day and Target's Deal Days (both of which occur on Oct. 13 and 14). Walmart, Kohl's, and Best Buy, among other outlets, will also have early and extended Black Friday discounts to prevent shipping delays for online orders and crowding at their brick-and-mortar branches.

To learn about some of the top retailers and designers that will be featured in the 10.10 Shopping Festival, read on. And for more expert tips, this is The Best Way to Save Money While Shopping Online, According to Experts.

Kroger

kroger store
Shutterstock / Ken Wolter

This leading grocer—and the largest supermarket chain in the United States—is one of the primary partners in the event. And for more shopping surprises, There's a Secret Store on Amazon With Tons of Popular Items on Sale.

Ulta

ulta storefront
Shutterstock / Eric Glenn

As one of the top beauty brands, Ulta offers a vast selection of cosmetics, makeup products, skincare lines, fragrances, bath and body accessories, and more. Ulta's 10.10 deals will be available on Shopkick. And for more news on your favorite chains, here's how The Massive Walmart Redesign Is About to Change the Way You Shop.

Guess

guess storefront
Shutterstock / WDnet Creation

Delivering high-end clothing for both men and women, Guess is the go-to store for the hottest styles and accessories, including watches, handbags, and shoes. And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Men's Wearhouse

men's wearhouse storefront
Shutterstock / ccpixx photography

This handsome mainstay specializes in suits, sweaters, and all things business casual. Though the retailer is already advertising clearance prices of up to 80 percent off, you can expect even better bang for your buck during the 10.10 event.

More Outlets

Woman shopping protecting herself wearing protective mask
iStock

Here are the other retailers participating in the 10.10 Shopping Festival: Auburn Jewelry, Bloom Beauty, Dermelect, Graphic Image, Hollywood Fashion Secrets, Jos A. Bank, K & G Fashion Stores, Kokostar, Las Delicias Patisserie, Organic Candy Factory, Puravi, and Shock.

Four exclusive brands will be available on Shopkick: First Leaf, Lenovo, Shoe Carnival, and Ulta Beauty.

Meanwhile, Fashwire will feature designers including Alivia, Amaya, Andrew & Cole, aSady, Celeste Sol, CoFi Leathers, D-Luca, DEZEN, Elizabeth Moore, Elizabeth Reid, FELLER, GiGi New York, Gold & Honey, Kaanas, Maneesha Ruia, Mantari, Milwaukee Boot, Modern Tie, Mona Assemi, Moral Code, MURMUR, Rafe New York, Rebecca Nadler, Redd Accessories, Rossario George, Royal Nomad, Rubin Singer, Shannon Koszyk, Suzanna Dai, and Valeria Amaral.

