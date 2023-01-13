7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Now that the holidays are over, it's easy to get overwhelmed with all your responsibilities again, plus those pesky goals you made for yourself in the new year. But no matter how endless your to-do list may seem, you should always carve out some time for your guilty pleasures, especially if binging Netflix is one of them. Luckily, our favorite streaming service just added some epic films to keep you entertained all weekend long. From a playful romantic comedy to a feel-good drama inspired by a true story, these are the movies you should be watching over the next few days. Stay cozy out there!

READ THIS NEXT: 6 '70s Movies You Can't Watch Anywhere.

1 The Pale Blue Eye

Mystery lovers, this one is for you! This thriller is set in 1830 and follows retired detective, Augustus Landor (Christian Bale), after the U.S. military enlists him to investigate a disturbing crime in which a cadet at West Point Academy has been hung.

After learning even more gruesome details about the murder, Landor enlists a young Edgar Allan Poe (yes, that Edgar Allan Poe), who happens to also be a student at the academy, to help him solve the crime. If you're a sucker for a good mystery that's also quite terrifying, turn your living room into a movie theatre, pop some popcorn, and press play.

2 The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker

If you're into true crime documentaries, this shocking tale will have you on the edge of your seat the entire time. This film features the happy-go-lucky, homeless hitchhiker, Kai, who is catapulted to fame in a matter of days after a video of him saving a stranger goes viral. With shocking twists and turns you won't ever expect, you'll have to watch and find out where Kai actually ends up (and who he turns out to be). Buckle up, crime fans—this one's a doozy.

For more entertainment trivia sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Noise

Noise is a Mexican drama that came out in 2022 written and directed by Natalia Beristain. The film follows a desperate mother, Julieta Egurrola on a grueling quest to find her 25-year-old daughter, Gertrudis, who has been missing for two years after allegedly being kidnapped.

If you're looking to watch something as heartfelt as it is devastating, Noise is for you. It will make you feel a mix of powerlessness and hope, as Julieta goes through something that most parents could never even comprehend.

5 Disconnect: The Wedding Planner

Disconnect: The Wedding Planner is a romantic comedy that shows just how stressful planning a wedding can be.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The film follows a distressed man who, after falling victim to an unfortunate scam by an event planner, has to race to plan the most glamorous destination wedding that he can for a very important investor.

If you're a bride-to-be or a lover of all romantic comedies, you're sure to be in stitches from watching this one.

7 Dog Gone

Dog Gone is based on a true story in which a young man's beloved dog, Gonker, gets separated from him while hiking on the Appalachian Trail. While losing your dog is a good reason to panic, it turns out that Gonker also needs medication every two weeks to be able to live.

Starring Rob Lowe as the charming father, the film follows him and his son, Fielding, as they embark on a desperate journey to find their four-legged best friend and hopefully save his life.

Just a warning for all you dog lovers, you're going to need more than one tissue box to watch this one.

RELATED: 6 '90s Movies That Would Never Be Made Today.

8 Suzan & Freek

Suzan & Freek are a Dutch singing duo that rose to stardom after going viral in 2016 for their enchanting covers of songs from popular artists like the Chainsmokers and Dolly Parton.

This documentary follows the couple as they navigate their new found fame after finding overnight success. It does a wonderful job showcasing their personal ups and downs as they step into the spotlight.

Music and documentary lovers alike will love this raw film that highlights the true power of music and love.