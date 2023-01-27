"Squid Game" Reality Show Contestants Reportedly in Need of Medics After Freezing and Injuries

Contestants taking part in a real-life version of Netflix's Squid Game show have been allegedly struggling with freezing temperatures during filming. The reality show is being shot in London, England, and cold conditions have led to players reportedly needing medical attention, with one contestant being stretchered off the set. "It was like a warzone. People left in tears," one person told The Sun. Here's why the contestants are putting themselves through such harsh conditions.

1 Reality "Squid Game" Emulates Netflix Hit

The new Squid Game reality show essentially follows the same rules as the dramatized South Korean Netflix hit, with a few significant changes (namely no death, excessive gore, violence, etc.). Otherwise, the games are similar, and 456 hopefuls are competing for a $5 million prize.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

2 Contestants Were at Risk of Hypothermia, Reports Claim

Reports suggest the contestants are spending hours in 26 F temperatures while filming in a large warehouse in Cardington Studios, a former RAF base near Bedford. Contestants have been flown in from all over the world, hoping for a chance at the big prize.

"Even if hypothermia kicked in then people were willing to stay for as long as possible because a lot of money was on the line. Too many were determined not to move so they stood there for far too long," a source says.

3 People Were Asking For Medics, Insiders Claim

The freezing conditions proved too much for people, insiders report. "There were people arriving thinking they were going to be millionaires but they left in tears. It was like a warzone. People were getting carried out by medics but we couldn't say anything. If you talk then you're out. Some people couldn't move their feet because it was so cold. You could hear someone yell 'medic' and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes. Some were crawling by the end. At least one was carried out on a stretcher."

4 Warm Clothing Provided Was Not Enough

Another source says despite being provided with warm clothing, the cold was debilitating. "When we got there it was freezing. Everyone was shaking. I don't think there were any heaters. They said that when the doll starts singing we can move forward. When she stops singing, if we moved we were out. They gave us two thermals, two socks, a shirt, plimsolls and green tracksuits. We each had blood vests under clothes which burst automatically if they catch you moving to make it look like you've been shot."

5 Netflix Says Contestants Were Aware About Conditions

Netflix says contestants were warned about cold conditions when they signed up. Hundreds of players were eliminated in the first round. "Netflix, Studio Lambert and The Garden takes contributor care as one of its highest priorities and regular toilet breaks, water and food are categorically standard practice on production. All contestants were prepared by production several weeks ago that they would be playing a game in cold conditions and participated knowing this. All precautions were taken to ensure the game was played safely."