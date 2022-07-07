Entertainment

See MTV VJ Downtown Julie Brown Now at 58

The iconic television personality went from VJ to DJ.

July 7, 2022
July 7, 2022

Anyone who watched MTV in the late 1980s or early '90s will remember VJ (that's video jockey, in case you forgot) Downtown Julie Brown. The British TV personality was the host of Club MTV from 1987 to 1992 and also appeared on other shows and specials on the music-themed television network. She became one of the most beloved stars of that era of MTV and was known for her catchphrase, "Wubba, wubba, wubba." After her time as a VJ, Brown went on to other hosting gigs, including with ESPN and E!, and also did some acting. And she continues in both fields to this day, except now she hosts radio programs instead of onscreen ones.

Read on to find out more about Brown's life today, including her career, family, and more.

She hosts a popular radio show.

Downtown Julie Brown at the 1990 Emmy Awards
Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

While Brown used to be a VJ, now she's a DJ. The 58-year-old has hosted the the SiriusXM radio show '90s on 9 since 2015. Before becoming the daily host, Brown was on the station's "Back in the Day Replay."

Putting her music and '80s and '90s knowledge to good use, Brown has also appeared in many television specials about the time period, including A Year in Music, a Club MTV reboot special, and CNN's The Eighties.

"I don't like to pat myself on the back, but I do tend to feel that MTV made me a great student in music and I think I excelled because I loved it so much," Brown told Black Enterprise in 2012. "I love musicians, I love to hear their stories, so when I interview that's what I go for."

She's an actor.

Downtown Julie Brown at an unspecified red carpet event in 1995
Vinnie Zuffante/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Brown began appearing in TV shows and movies while she was still hosting Club MTV, sometimes playing herself. She played parts in Lois & Clock: The New Adventures of Superman, B*A*P*S, and Sabrina, the Animated Series, to name a few projects.

These days, she's still acting. Brown was in two of the Sharknado movies—most recently, 2017's Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. She was also in the 2017 Netflix movie Sandy Wexler. And she's set to appear in the upcoming movie Christmas in the Caribbean.

She's a mom and grandmother.

Brown has been married to her husband, Martin Schuermann, since 2001, and they share a daughter, Gianna Schuermann. Now, Brown is a grandmother, too, and has shared photos of her grandson on her Instagram account.

"I could not be more proud of our beautiful daughter," Brown wrote next to a photo collage of her daughter and grandson in 2021. "She has become everything I dreamed her to be..she IS my [heart] Gianna congratulations on your new family, husband Sam and baby Billy Karl …seeing him in your arms is such joy. :)"

You can keep up with her online.

Downtown Julie Brown at the premiere of "Captain Marvel" in 2019
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images

In addition to hearing from Brown on her radio show, fans can keep up with her life on Instagram. The former VJ frequently posts about her family, her career, her travels, and more. For instance, she recently let fans follow along on her trip to Monte Carlo and shared a cute post of herself and her husband at a wedding.

