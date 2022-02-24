Culture

9 Movies to Watch This Weekend Before They Leave Netflix

A slew of great films are leaving the service on Mar. 1.

February 24, 2022
February 24, 2022

The shortest month of the year is almost over, and Netflix subscribers know what that means: There's about to be a mass exodus of movies from the streaming service. That means that this weekend (and next Monday) are your last chance to catch some great films before they disappear from your queue. To help you prioritize, we've come up with this list of nine movies leaving Netflix that you won't want to miss. They include a post-apocalyptic blockbuster, the beginning of a comedy franchise, and two Best Picture Academy Award winners. Read on to hear more about what subscribers are losing on Mar. 1.

1
21 Jump Street

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street
Columbia Pictures

Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill star as two cops who go undercover at a high school to break up a drug ring in this 2012 adaptation (or is it a continuation?) of the late '80s TV crime drama. Audiences loved their hilarious team-up, which led to a 2014 sequel called—what else?—22 Jump Street.

2
Dances With Wolves

Kevin Costner in Dances With Wolves
Orion Pictures

Also written and directed by star Kevin Costner, 1990's Dances With Wolves won seven Oscars, including Best Picture. In the historical drama, Costner plays a Union soldier who travels out west after the Civil War and lives among a group of Sioux, who accept him as one of their own. The movie was a huge commercial as well as critical hit, showing once again that moviegoers aren't held back by subtitles. (Much of the dialogue in Dances With Wolves is in Lakota, an indigenous language.)

3
Rain Man

Dustin Hoffman and Tom Cruise in Rain Man
MGM/UA Communications Co.

Another Best Picture winner leaving Netflix soon is 1988's Rain Man, starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman as a pair of brothers brought together after the death of their father. At first, Charlie (Cruise) is keen to take advantage of Raymond (Hoffman), who is an autistic savant, but amid a road trip and a Vegas scheme, he comes to realize that their relationship is worth more to him than the family inheritance.

4
Labyrinth

David Bowie in Labyrinth
Tri-Star Pictures

A teenage Jennifer Connelly has to travel to a mythical realm to save her annoying baby brother from David Bowie's seductive Goblin King in the 1986 family-oriented fantasy, Labyrinth. That realm happens to be populated by creatures dreamt up by Jim Henson's Creature Shop, making this film a must-watch for fans of the late artist's work. Fun fact: Toby Froud, who played baby Toby, grew up to become a puppeteer himself and worked on the Jim Henson Company's Netflix series, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

5
Sabrina

Harrison Ford and Julia Ormond in Sabrina
Paramount Pictures

In this 1995 remake of the 1954 film, Harrison FordGreg Kinnear, and Julia Ormond step into roles played by Humphrey BogartWilliam Holden, and Audrey Hepburn. Two wealthy brothers enter into a complicated triangle when their driver's daughter returns home from an internship in Paris much more sophisticated and stylish than when she left. But while Ford's character Linus initially steps in just to keep playboy David from being distracted from a business deal, he finds himself falling for Sabrina too.

6
Step Brothers

John C Reilly and Will Ferrell in Step Brothers
Sony Pictures Releasing

Grown men Brennan (Will Ferrell) and Dale (John C. Reilly) react like children when they learn that their single parents are getting married in 2008's Step Brothers. But they soon learn that they have more in common than they originally thought, which arguably causes more problems.

7
I Am Legend

Will Smith in I am Legend
Warner Bros. Pictures

Will Smith leads this post-apocalyptic horror flick as a virologist who is one of the last humans standing in a world ravaged by a virus that's turned people into flesh-eating mutants. The 2007 movie was a box office smash, and Smith was lauded for his performance, especially since he's the only individual on screen for the vast majority of I Am Legend.

8
Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Harrison Ford in Blade Runner
Warner Bros.

This special director's cut edition of Ridley Scott's 1982 sci-fi opus won't be available on Netflix after the end of February. Blade Runner imagines a world where "human" workers can be created to serve corporations and stars Harrison Ford as the cop who's meant to quell a "replicant" uprising.

9
Observe and Report

Seth Rogen in Observe and Report
Warner Bros. Pictures

Seth Rogen stars in this pitch-black 2009 comedy from The Righteous Gemstones co-creator Jody Hill as a mall security guard whose mental health issues lead him to believe that he's a crusader for justice. Observe and Report yields plenty of uncomfortable laughs, and the havoc brought about by Ronnie's delusions of grandeur still makes for timely social commentary 13 years later.

