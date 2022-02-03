9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

It's official: Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow yesterday, condemning us to six more weeks of winter weather. If there is a bright side, it's that no one needs to feel guilty for continuing to hibernate under a pile of blankets with a remote in hand. The latest movies to be added to the Netflix slate ought to keep you there, too. From one of the most beloved Batman movies ever made to a conman documentary that will sour you towards dating apps forever, these are the films you should be watching this weekend. Read on for more.

1 The Dark Knight

The second in the Batman trilogy helmed by Christopher Nolan and starring Christian Bale, 2008's The Dark Knight stands out because of Heath Ledger's much-celebrated and tragically final performance. He even won a posthumous Oscar for his take on the Joker, who foils Bruce Wayne's plans to give up caped crimefighting in this movie. Aaron Eckhart's Harvey Dent, known to comic book fans as Two-Face, further complicates things by going out with Bruce's ex (Maggie Gyllenhaal, taking over for Batman Begins' Katie Holmes).

2 The Tinder Swindler

Still skeptical of dating apps? You won't be any less so after watching this documentary. In The Tinder Swindler, a group of women who've all been conned by the same seemingly perfect man band together to try to take him down.

3 Home Team

Kevin James stars in this family sports comedy, which is based on a true story. In Home Team, he plays a fictionalized version of former New Orleans Saints coach, Sean Payton, who was suspended by the NFL for a year for his involvement in a "bounty" scheme, where players would be rewarded for injuring players on other teams. Instead of taking a 12-month vacation, however, Payton volunteered to coach his 12-year-old son's middle school football team—three years after leading a pro team to a Super Bowl Championship.

4 My Best Friend Anne Frank

Anne Frank isn't just a piece of history—she was also a young girl. And this Dutch drama focuses on pre-war innocence, as well as childhood friendship and how it can change as the years go by. My Best Friend Anne Frank looks at Frank (Aiko Beemsterboer) through the eyes of her schoolmate, Hannah Goslar (Josephine Arendsen), from the days when all they worried about was growing apart to being imprisoned in the same concentration camp.

5 Donnie Brasco

Johnny Depp stars in this 1997 crime thriller as Joseph D. Pistone, a real FBI agent who was undercover for years in the New York City mafia. Donnie Brasco takes its title from his alias and co-stars Al Pacino as a hitman who takes "Donnie" under his wing. Lines begin to blur as Pistone becomes even more immersed in the life, leaving him unsure at times whose side he's even on.

6 Caddyshack

Whether it's already in your top 10 or you've somehow yet to see this cult comedy classic, Caddyshack is now readily available on Netflix for your viewing pleasure. One of several collaborations between Harold Ramis and Bill Murray, the 1980 flick follows a teenage country club caddie (Michael O'Keefe) as he works through the summer, encountering some pretty colorful characters—and one un-killable gopher.

7 The Devil's Advocate

It's not totally uncommon to occasionally feel like your boss is pure evil, but when it comes to Keanu Reeves' character in 1997's The Devil's Advocate, he's not wrong. Reeves plays an up-and-coming lawyer at a firm owned by a man (Al Pacino) who's not just a shark in the courtroom but actually, literally Satan in disguise. And it's not a coincidence that Pacino's character goes by the name "John Milton"—there are tons of literary allusions in this horror drama, including to Milton's Paradise Lost.

8 The Bourne Ultimatum

The third movie in the spy series, The Bourne Ultimatum came out in 2007 and once again stars Matt Damon as the survivor of some sketchy intelligence experiments. Jason Bourne continues to roam the globe in search of more answers about his past, evading attempts on his life by those who don't want him knowing their secrets.

9 The Exorcist

A undisputed horror milestone, 1973's The Exorcist terrifyingly adapts the novel of the same name by William Peter Blatty. Ellen Burstyn (then still fairly new to audiences) stars as a desperate mother seeking an exorcism for her demonically afflicted daughter, Regan (Linda Blair). While there was some controversy about the graphic film being given an R-rating instead of the dreaded X, The Exorcist was a massive hit and became the first of its genre to be nominated for Best Picture.

