7 New Shows You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

For anyone who loves keeping up with the latest shows, there's only one way to spend a relaxing weekend: checking out some new TV. And if you're a Netflix subscriber, you have some of the best options out there. The latest TV shows to drop on the service include a true crime drama that will have you clutching your wallet, the newest season of an irreverent animated comedy, and a buzzy South Korean horror series that turns a high school into a zombie war zone. Read on to see what else you should be checking out on Netflix this weekend.

RELATED: 9 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend.

1 Inventing Anna

When the story of real-life conwoman Anna Sorokin came to the public's attention via a 2018 New York Magazine article, it already sounded like it could have been a Hollywood invention. But the woman who was known to her socialite friends as Anna Delvey really lived lavishly on almost nothing in New York City, racking up debts and pretending to be wealthy enough to pay them back. Now, Grey's Anatomy and Scandal boss Shonda Rhimes has turned the unbelievable tale into a limited series for Netflix, starring Ozark's Julia Garner as the scammer herself. It premieres this Friday.

2 Disenchantment

Part 4 of the animated fantasy series from Simpsons creator Matt Groening arrives on Netflix this week. Broad City's Abbi Jacobson stars as a princess named Bean, who isn't your average cartoon royalty. She moves through the kingdom of Dreamland with best elf friend Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her own personal demon, Luci (Eric André).

3 Sweet Magnolias

Based on the Sweet Magnolias series of books by Sherryl Woods, this Southern drama stars Joanna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as three inseparable best friends who share every aspect of their lives with each other. The second season of the well-received show is now streaming.

4 Murderville

Arrested Development alum Will Arnett stars in this high-concept mystery comedy as Senior Detective Terry Seattle, who's tasked with solving a series of murders. Each episode features a different guest star (Conan O'Brien, Marshawn Lynch, and Sharon Stone among them), who hasn't been given a script and must improvise their role as Seattle's junior partner, to hilarious results.

RELATED: For more recommendations sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

5 The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window

Fed up with bestselling-mystery-novels-turned-movies with unreliable narrators and twist endings? Well, we can't tell you that this series will give you something completely different, but it will poke fun at niche genre. Kristen Bell stars in a series that sends up all the most ridiculous aspects of movies like The Girl on the Train and The Woman in the Window, with Michael Ealy and Tom Riley among the supporting cast.

6 Getting Curious With Jonathan Van Ness

Queer Eye's grooming expert Jonathan Van Ness turns his popular podcast of the same name into a docuseries that also celebrates learning new things. Just like on the podcast, Van Ness invites expert guests to fill him in on various topics, from entomology (that's the study of bugs) to how the heck skyscrapers actually stay standing.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

7 All of Us Are Dead

Surviving high school isn't easy in the best of circumstances, but hopefully you had it much easier than the characters in the South Korean horror series, All of Us Are Dead. Students have to arm themselves and fight back when a zombie outbreak hits their school, cutting them off from all help. According to Variety, it's already one of the most popular non-English shows ever to premiere on Netflix.

RELATED: If You Get This Message From Netflix, Delete It Immediately, FBI Warns.