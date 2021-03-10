Smarter Living

This Is the Most Unpopular Hotel Chain in America, According to Data

From expert assessments to consumer opinions, this hotel isn't quite cutting it with travelers.

By Paul Thompson
March 10, 2021
Avatar
By Paul Thompson
March 10, 2021
circle

For most of us, it's been quite a while since we left our homes for any extended period of time, let alone even thought about booking a hotel room. And while we don't recommend putting yourself or others at risk by rushing to book your next trip, the reality is that the country is opening up more and more each day. And with more people getting vaccinated and feeling increasingly comfortable with the idea of venturing out into the world again, we decided to crunch the data to see where people like to stay when they travel and, on the other end of the spectrum, determine the most unpopular hotel chain in America.

In order to narrow down a list of countless hotels that operate in the U.S., we choose the three largest brands from each of the five biggest hotel operators: Wyndham, Marriott, Hilton, IHG, and Hyatt. From there, we consulted the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), an independent agency that scores hotel chains based on randomly sampled interviews with recent guests and other industry data, with a score of 100 representing the peak of customer satisfaction.

Next, to factor in insights from hotel guests directly we looked at where each brand ranked in popularity on a consumer poll of 61 hotels conducted by YouGov, as well as how many stars each chain received based on consumer reviews published on business ranking site Best Company.

Finally, we gave each metric a weighted value before plugging them into our exclusive algorithm to see how each hotel chain scored on our 100-point scale Bad Stay Index, where 100 is the worst score possible. Read on to discover the most unpopular hotel chain in the country, and for another ranking essential to travelers, This Is the Most Unpopular Airline in America, According to Data.

Editor’s note: “N/A” indicates that data was not available for that particular metric. We adjusted the algorithm to ensure that each hotel was scored fairly and accurately.

Read the original article on Best Life.

15
Hampton Inn

A Hampton Inn and Suites sign in Bloomington, Minnesota
Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 81 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 4 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.4 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 0.00

14
Courtyard by Marriott

A sign for the Courtyard Marriott hotel in Dusseldorf, Germany
Mizantroop/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 80 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 6 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.5 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 3.94

And before you reach for a cold beverage in your hotel room's minibar, check This Is the Most Unpopular Soda in America, According to Data.

13
Hilton Garden Inn

Hilton Garden Inn in New York City
Helen89/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 82 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 16 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.5 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 6.90

12
Holiday Inn Express

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Sign in Houston, Texas
Brett Hondow/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 79 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 7 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.5 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 8.77

11
Holiday Inn

A Holiday Inn and Suites sign in Ontario, Canada
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 76 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 2 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.4 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 16.80

10
Candlewood Suites

Candlewood Suites hotel sign and logo in Richfield, Minnesota
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 76 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: N/A

Best Company consumer rating: 4.8 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 18.25

9
Hyatt Regency

Hyatt Regency Hotel in Long Beach, California
Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 78 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 14 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.5 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 19.22

8
Residence Inn

Marriott Residence Inn in Ontario, Canada
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 78 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 26 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.4 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 34.49

7
Fairfield Inn

Fairfield Inn and Suites Marriott in Herndon, Virginia
Jay Yuan/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 79 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 36 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.5 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 39.29

And for more exclusive rankings sent to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

6
Hyatt Place

The Hyatt Place hotel in Pittsburg, Pennsylvania
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 76 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 28 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.5 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 42.21

5
Hyatt House

A sign for Hyatt House hotel in Manhattan Beach, California
David Tonelson/Shutterstock

ACSI score: N/A

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 35 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.5 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 48.52

4
Homewood Suites

A Homewood Suites hotel building in Washington D.C.
JHVEPhoto/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 78 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 44 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 4.6 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 49.54

3
La Quinta

La Quinta Inn and Suites in Valencia, California
Ken Wolter/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 75 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 21 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 3.6 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 56.13

2
Days Inn

Days Inn and Suites in Mackinaw City, Michigan
ehrlif/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 66 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 15 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 3.1 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 93.57

1
Super 8

Super 8 hotel sign in Indianapolis, Indiana
Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock

ACSI score: 68 out of 100

YouGov consumer poll ranking: 32 out of 61

Best Company consumer rating: 3.3 out of 5

Bad Stay Index Score: 100.00

And for consumers' least favorite place to get their daily caffeine fix, This Is the Most Unpopular Coffee Chain in America.

Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • Burger King sign against blue sky
    Burger King sign against blue sky
    Smarter Living

    This Is Why Everyone's Mad at Burger King

    The company has since apologized for the error.

  • Piers Morgan at the 2019 British Academy Awards
    Piers Morgan at the 2019 British Academy Awards
    Culture

    Piers Morgan Was Banned From This Talk Show

    "But if I have to make a list, he's on it."

  • woman buying kids clothes in mall store
    woman buying kids clothes in mall store
    Smarter Living

    This Beloved Brand Is Closing 122 Stores

    The shops will shutter by the end of the year.

  • Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer at the People's Choice Awards in 1995
    Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, and David Schwimmer at the People's Choice Awards in 1995
    Culture

    Jennifer Aniston's Most '90s Red Carpet Looks

    These photos will take you way back.

  • Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain
    Piers Morgan quits Good Morning Britain
    Culture

    Piers Morgan Quit His Show After Storming Off

    This one comment literally sent the host running.

  • Major and Champ Biden
    Major and Champ Biden
    Culture

    Why the First Dogs Were Really Sent Back to Delaware

    The White House press secretary revealed what happened.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE