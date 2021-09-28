Whether you are particularly tech-savvy or a total luddite, purchasing a new computer can be an intimidating endeavor. There are so many options to choose from on everything from functionality to durability to price. But even if you don't know exactly what you're looking for, for a good jumping off point, Best Life consulted the most recent American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Household Appliance and Electronics Study to determine the most trusted computer brand of 2021.

The ACSI Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2020-2021 is based on interviews with 7,960 customers, chosen at random and contacted via email between July 7, 2020, and June 26, 2021. Customers were asked to evaluate their experiences with recently purchased personal computer products—which include laptops, desktops, and tablets—from eight major brands. The responses were then used to score each brand on a 100-point scale, which Best Life used to rank the companies from lowest score to highest score, or worst to best. Read on to discover the most trusted computer brand of 2021.

8 Amazon

ACSI score (out of 100): 74

Amazon's tablet products may have earned an ACSI score four points lower than last year, but some consumers seem pleased with the devices—especially if you use them in the ways they were designed to be used.

"Whether you want to watch something on Amazon or HBO, do some gaming, fire off some emails, or just surf around the net, this 10.1 Fire tablet will put a smile on your face," one reviewer wrote on Amazon.

7 ASUS

ACSI score (out of 100): 77

Maintaining a respectable ACSI score of 77 in both 2020 and 2021, ASUS is a brand that consumers have come to associate with reliable and long-lasting products.

"I have been utilizing ASUS products for years. They are dependable and innovative," one verified reviewer wrote on ConsumerAffairs. "The corporation consistently provides free updates so that the system is always renewed without purchasing new products. Their products last forever!"

6 Lenovo

ACSI score (out of 100): 78

Improving its 2020 score by two points to earn a 2021 ACSI score of 78, Lenovo products may not be perfect, but they are a solid personal computer option, according to consumers who have done their market research.

"I have a Lenovo Chromebook. It works well and has few problems, just wish they put a little more storage space in it," a mostly satisfied verified reviewer wrote on ConsumerAffairs. "They seem reliable and of good quality compared to many other brands."

5 Dell

ACSI score (out of 100): 78

Dell is a veteran player in the personal computer game. But the company has not grown stagnant, earning a 2021 ACSI score of 78, one point higher than the company received the year prior.

"I'm on my second computer from Dell. Their products last a long time and are well made," explains one loyal Dell user on ConsumerAffairs. "They also have excellent technical support for a very low yearly price which is worth every penny as your computer gets older and has occasional issues."

4 Samsung

ACSI score (out of 100): 79

Samsung makes everything from dishwashers to big screen TVs. They also make a pretty popular tablet computer, fittingly called the Tab. Consumers like everything about it from the price to its easy-to-use interface.

"The Tab a is an excellent tablet computer," says a verified ConsumerAffairs reviewer. "Lets you do everything you want in a small footprint computer. It's fast, it's affordable, [and] it's a snap to use."

3 Acer

ACSI score (out of 100): 79

While Acer seems to have more mixed reviews than some of the other brands on this list, those that stand by the company's products say they are a high-quality, dependable option worth considering next time you are in the market for a personal computer.

"I've had my Acer Aspire for a while and have had no trouble out of it at all," a satisfied Acer user wrote in a review on Sitejabber. "Simply put, it's a quality computer at a great price. If I were buying a new computer today it would be an Acer."

2 HP

ACSI score (out of 100): 80

HP is the second highest rated personal computer brand on this list. And the reason for that is simple, according to consumers. The company has a reputation for making quality products at affordable prices.

"Great computer, reputable company, and great price," a verified reviewer recently wrote on ConsumerAffairs. "HP is known for wonderful products. When you find great quality, always go for the very best. I gave my sister an HP computer and she is absolutely thrilled by this beautiful product."

1 Apple

ACSI score (out of 100): 82

It should come as no surprise that Apple earned the highest ACSI score of 2021 and is the most trusted computer brand. There are many reasons consumers prefer Apple products, not the least of which is their reputation for being well-protected from harmful computer viruses.

"I am a fan of the Apple iMac because I have never had to worry about viruses," a verified ConsumerAffairs reviewer said in a recent review. "Going forward I think I will only buy Apple products for my [personal comnputer] needs based on their security features alone. I also like the picture quality when I am watching videos online and it has plenty of memory to begin with. It is a great product and I highly recommend any Apple [personal computer] product."

