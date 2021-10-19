Michael J. Fox Just Gave an Update on His Parkinson's Symptoms

It's been 30 years since Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and 20 years since he started The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. Ahead of a fundraising gala for the 20-year anniversary of the foundation—which was actually last year, but the party was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic—Fox spoke to Variety about how the foundation has raised over $1 billion and also gave an update on how severe his Parkinson's symptoms are today. Read onto see what the actor had to say.

RELATED: This Was the First Sign of Parkinson's That Michael J. Fox Noticed.

The foundation has directly impacted Fox's own life with Parkinson's.

Funds raised by The Michael J. Fox Foundation, as well as clinical trials and research sponsored by the organization, have led to new therapies being developed to treat Parkinson's disease. "They are therapies that have made life a lot better for a lot of people," Fox told Variety, including himself. "I enjoy life more. I'm more comfortable in my skin than I was 20 years ago. I can sit down and be calm. I couldn't do that 25 years ago. That's the medications, the drug cocktails and therapies that we've been a part of."

He was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease early in his career.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991 when he was 29 years old. He shared his diagnosis publicly in 1998 and launched his foundation in 2000. According to the Mayo Clinic, "Parkinson's disease is a progressive nervous system disorder that affects movement. Symptoms start gradually, sometimes starting with a barely noticeable tremor in just one hand. Tremors are common, but the disorder also commonly causes stiffness or slowing of movement."

In a 2020 interview with People, Fox added that in addition to tremors and stiffness, "My short-term memory is shot."

Fox is looking forward to the next big development.

Fox spoke to Variety about being optimistic that biomarkers—evidence that predicts a disease—will be the next step toward fighting Parkinson's. "If we can find ways to identify the condition before it's evident, if we could take a piece of hair and find it, then we could treat it prophylactically and then maybe you don't get it," the 60-year-old actor explained.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He won't stop until there's a cure.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation has raised over $1 billion, and they're not slowing down. "What I am most proud of his the way we have galvanized this community. We can get stuff done. I just want to get this done," he told Variety about finding a cure for the disease. "I'm committed to this. I won't stop until it happens."

Fox added,"I feel great. I love life. It's great to be a part of something so important substantial."

RELATED: See Michael J. Fox's 4 Kids All Grown Up.