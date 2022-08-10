Entertainment

See the Last Surviving Members of The Mamas & the Papas Now, at 78 and 80

Michelle Phillips and Jill Gibson moved on from music to new careers.

By Lia Beck
August 10, 2022
By Lia Beck
August 10, 2022

The Mamas & the Papas are one of the biggest folk bands in music history, but their time together was actually pretty short. The group was only active from 1965 to 1968 before reuniting one more time for a last album in 1971. During their run, The Mamas & the Papas consisted of the same four members—John Phillips, Michelle Phillips, Cass Elliot, and Denny Doherty—except for about a two-month period during which another singer, Jill Gibson, joined the band in place of Michelle.

Now, 57 years after the band first formed, the only two surviving members are also the only two members who were ever kicked out: Michelle and Gibson. Both singers have since gone through career changes, and today Michelle is 78 years old and while Gibson is 80. Read on to find out more about the last living members of The Mamas & the Papas today.

READ THIS NEXT: See the Last Living Members of Pink Floyd Now, at 76 and 78.

Michelle Phillips became an actor.

Michelle Phillips in the mid-1960s
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Michelle was fired from The Mamas & the Papas prior to the release of their second album in 1966. At the time, she was married to John, and he found out that she was having an affair. So, the band agreed to replace her with Gibson. This new lineup was short-lived, and Michelle rejoined the band two months later. The group's self-titled second album includes some songs recorded with Gibson and some recorded with Michelle.

After The Mamas & the Papas disbanded, Michelle released one solo album, Victim of Romance, in 1977. She also became an actor. She is known for her roles on Knots Landing, Beverly Hills, 90210, and 7th Heaven, and for the movies Dillinger, Bloodline, and Valentino. Her most recent project was the 2009 movie Betrayal.

She's a mom of three.

Michelle Phillips at the 9th Annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards in 2019
Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Michelle has three children. She welcomed a daughter, Chynna Phillips, with John. Then, she had a son, Austin Hines, during her relationship with actor Grainger Hines. She also adopted a friend of Austin's, Aron Wilson.

Chynna is famous in her own right and is one of the members of Wilson Phillips. Now, Michelle is also a grandmother.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Jill Gibson is a visual artist.

Jill Gibson circa 1970
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Gibson was already a musician when she joined The Mamas & the Papas. She was a singer and songwriter and collaborated with her then-partner Jan Berry of the duo Jan & Dean. She was only in The Mamas & the Papas for two months in 1966 but her contribution is immortalized on their second album. At the time, Gibson was dating Lou Adler, who was the band's producer.

Gibson had started pursuing photography during her time in the band, including snapping photos of musicians at the Monterey International Pop Festival in 1967. In addition, she also creates other types of visual art, including painting, sculpture, and jewelry, and her work has been shown around the world. According to her website, "Her inspiration comes from the sacredness of nature, and archetypal Feminine energy and wisdom."

Her son followed in her musical footsteps.

Jill Gibson in a photo posted on Facebook in 2017
© Jill Gibson Jewelry / Facebook

Gibson moved around the world after her brief stint in The Mamas & the Papas. Her site explains that she studied art at UCLA and at The Art Student's League in New York. She later lived in Italy and Mexico before settling in the San Francisco Bay area of California.

Gibson has a son, Mattia Borrani, who is also a musician, and is the guitarist and singer for the band Oslo. Borrani also has a line of kitchen knives. His site explains that his love of cooking was inspired by his time growing up abroad.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • A picture of the Love sculpture in Love Park in Philadelphia
    A picture of the Love sculpture in Love Park in Philadelphia
    Travel

    The 10 Best U.S. Cities to Visit for Art Lovers

    From classic to modern, these places have it all.

  • Kadeem Hardison and Lisa Bonet on the set of A Different World
    Kadeem Hardison and Lisa Bonet on the set of A Different World
    Entertainment

    "Different World" Stars on Lisa Bonet Rumors

    Cast members spoke out in a new interview.

  • Groom Played Video of Bride's Cheating With Brother-in-Law at Wedding
    Groom Played Video of Bride's Cheating With Brother-in-Law at Wedding
    Extra

    Groom Played Video of Bride's Cheating With Brother-in-Law at Wedding

    Guests in shock as cheating bride exposed.

  • Five American Airlines planes sitting at their gates and one plane taxiing on the runway at an airport
    Five American Airlines planes sitting at their gates and one plane taxiing on the runway at an airport
    Travel

    American Cut 28,800 Flights From These 15 Cities

    The airline just drastically reduced its schedule.

  • young woman painting
    young woman painting
    Smarter Living

    The Best Bedroom Color for Your Zodiac Sign

    Astrologers say this is your perfect hue.

  • The queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II
    The queen of United Kingdom Elizabeth II
    Extra

    Queen Showed Off "Harsh Side" to Beloved Aide After "Unforgivable Betrayal," Says Report

    The Queen was betrayed, says the source, when someone revealed details about kids.

© 2022 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group