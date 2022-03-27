See '90s Girl Group Wilson Phillips Now

You could say that the members of the vocal group Wilson Phillips have music in their DNA. The band is made up of the daughters of the previous generation of artists: Chynna Phillips, whose parents are John and Michelle Phillips of The Mamas and the Papas, and Wendy and Carnie Wilson, whose parents are Marilyn Rovell of The Honeys and Beach Boy Brian Wilson. But Chynna, Cindy, and Carnie made names for themselves in pop culture, beginning with their successful, self-titled debut album in 1990, which yielded hit singles including "Hold On" and "You're in Love." Wilson Phillips has had its ups, downs, and breakups over the years, but it certainly seems like the members are all still close with one another. Read on to find out what the three singers are up to today and what the future looks like for their group.

RELATED: See Retired Music Legend Linda Ronstadt Now at 75.

Chynna has released music as a solo artist and tried out acting.

Wilson Phillips' second album didn't sell as well as their first, which led to a 1992 breakup. A few years later, in 1995, Chynna released a solo album, Naked and Sacred, but it failed to chart in the U.S. Recording with singer Vaughan Penn as Chynna & Vaughan, she released a Christian album in 2009.

Prior to forming Wilson Phillips with her childhood friends, Chynna had already done some acting. She appeared in the movies Some Kind of Wonderful, The Invisible Kid, Caddyshack II, and Say Anything, as well as several TV movies. The same year that her album came out, she played Kim MacAfee in a TV movie version of the musical Bye Bye Birdie and, from 2004 through 2007, she did voice work for the children's cartoon show, Danny Phantom. Chynna also competed on the 13th season of Dancing With the Stars.

Now 54, the performer has been married to actor William Baldwin since 1995, and they have three children. She shares stories about their family life and her faith on her YouTube series, California Preachin.

Wendy is a proud mom.

All of Wendy's musical ventures have been with members of her family. After Wilson Phillips first went their separate ways, she and Carnie released a 1993 holiday album, Hey Santa!, then collaborated with their previously estranged dad, Brian Wilson, on the 1997 album, The Wilsons. The siblings have also joined forces over the years to record songs for compilation albums.

Aside from music, Wendy, now 52, seems to be focused on her family. She's been married to producer Daniel Knutson since 2002, and the couple share four sons. She shares the occasional update on her family on Twitter—and marks Wilson Phillips anniversaries. She told Kelly Clarkson during a 2020 appearance on her talk show that she's developing a line of "personal care" products, though there's been no official update yet on what that business will be.

Carnie forged another career, as a TV host.

Instead of recording solo music after Wilson Phillips broke up, Carnie, now 53, tried her hand at television. She was the host of her own daytime talk show, Carnie!, but it premiered in 1995 only to be canceled in 1996. That wasn't the end of Carnie and hosting, however. She's been an Entertainment Tonight correspondent, a semi-regular guest host on The Talk, and the emcee of GSN's 2010 revival of The Newlywed game, just to name a few projects. She's also appeared on several reality shows, including Celebrity Fit Club, The New Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Wife Swap, and her own, Carnie Wilson: Unstapled. In 2017, she co-founded a bakery company called Love Bites by Carnie.

As for her personal life, Carnie has been married to producer Robert Bonfiglio since 2000, and they have two daughters.

RELATED: For more celebrity news sent right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Wilson Phillips reunited and are still making music.

Fortunately for fans, the Wilson Phillips breakup didn't last long. Though all three members have their own things going on, the group has come together regularly over the last 20 years. In 2004, they released California, an album of covers; Christmas in Harmony followed in 2010.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

The next year, Wilson Phillips had a big moment that brought them back to the forefront of pop culture. Their song "Hold On" was featured in the blockbuster comedy Bridesmaids, and they appeared as themselves to sing it over the closing credits. In 2012, they saw the release of their album Dedicated, all covers of tracks by The Beach Boys and The Mamas and the Papas, as well as the premiere of their TV Guide Network reality show, Wilson Phillips: Still Holding On. In 2020, they marked the 30th anniversary of "Hold On" by recording a new version, "Hold On Today," and giving interviews celebrating the milestone.

It remains to be seen if another studio album is on the way, but the three women can often be found performing live and attending events together.

RELATED: See '80s Teen Idol Debbie Gibson Now at 51.