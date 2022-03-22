See the 3 Teen Daughters From "Gimme a Break!" Now

From 1981 to 1987, viewers tuned into Gimme a Break! to check out the antics of the Kanisky family. The show followed Nell Harper, the housekeeper to Carl Kanisky and his three teenage daughters, Katie, Julie, and Sam. Sadly, Nell Carter, who played Nell, and Dolph Sweet, who played Carl, have since passed away. But, the actors who played the teen girls in their care are now in their 50s and 60s. Kari Michaelsen, Lauri Hendler, and Lara Jill Miller have all gone in different directions with their lives since their days as the Kanisky family came to an end. Read on to find out about the actors today.

Kari Michaelsen is a motivational speaker.

Michaelsen, who played Katie, quit acting in the late '80s, with her final roles being in the movie Girl Talk and an episode of Full House. The 60-year-old is now a motivational speaker and consultant. According to her website, she began public speaking and hosting educational seminars in 1990. She's also worked in broadcasting and interviewed celebrities for morning shows and for a series called In the Spotlight. As for her personal life, she has a 17-year-old son, Nick, with her ex-husband.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Lauri Hendler is still acting.

Hendler, who played middle sister Julie, is still an actor. She has appeared on many popular television shows, including The West Wing, Becker, Without a Trace, ER, and Veep. Some of her most recent roles were on Young Sheldon, The Goldbergs, and Animal Kingdom. She has also done voice work for various video games. Hendler, 56, shares moments from her personal life, including photos with her husband, on her Instagram account.

Lara Jill Miller is a voice actor.

Like Hendler, Miller, 54, is also still an actor, but these days, she's focused on voice work. She's provided voices for a variety of children's animated shows, including Curious George, Doc McStuffins, Clifford's Puppy Days, The Loud House, and Digimon. That said, Miller has worked outside of the entertainment industry, too. According to her website, she was previously a lawyer in New York City and passed the bar in three states. As with her former co-stars, you can follow updates about Miller's life and career on Instagram.

There's been at least one reunion.

The stars of Gimme a Break! have clearly all gone their separate ways, but there has been at least one semi-reunion in recent years. In 2018, Hendler and Michaelsen both attended the pop culture fan convention The Hollywood Show and posed for photos together.

