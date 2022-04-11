Culture

She Played Meggie in "The Thorn Birds." See Rachel Ward Now at 64.

The actor-turned-director starred in the miniseries nearly 40 years ago.

By Lia Beck
April 11, 2022
By Lia Beck
April 11, 2022

One of the most popular miniseries of all time is The Thorn Birds, which originally aired in 1983. The series is an adaptation of the beloved Australian novel of the same name by Colleen McCullough, and, like the novel, transfixed fans. But, while the TV adaptation received a number of accolades, being part of The Thorn Birds made star Rachel Ward want to change careers.

Ward played Meggie Cleary in the miniseries, which follows the Cleary family across several decades of the 20th century. These days, she still acts occasionally but prefers to work behind the scenes in movies and TV. Read on to find out more about Ward's life today and how The Thorn Birds changed her career trajectory.

RELATED: See Designing Women Star Delta Burke Now at 65.

Her acting career has slowed down.

Rachel Ward at the "Sharky's Machine" premiere in 1981
Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Ward was a model and an actor prior to The Thorn Birds, and she continued acting throughout the 1980s and '90s, including in the movies Against All Odds and How to Get Ahead in Advertising. But, by the 2000s, she stopped acting as frequently as she had been. Her most recent roles were in 2016's The Death and Life of Otto Bloom and voicing a character in 2018's Peter Rabbit. Prior to those, she appeared in the 2007 series Rain Shadow.

She lost confidence after The Thorn Birds.

Rachel Ward at the premiere of "Palm Beach" at the Sydney Film Festival in 2019
Don Arnold/WireImage via Getty Images

While The Thorn Birds was well-received, Ward received negative reviews for her portrayal of Meggie. (She did receive a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film, however.) Appearing on a panel for the Television Critics Association in 2012, Ward explained that those poor reviews made her lose confidence as an actor.

"When I got slaughtered, I really took it to heart. I never really got my confidence back after that," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ward continued, "As an actress, obviously you need a bit of talent. I think you need enormous guts to have a go at it … I think you need self-confidence, which I didn't have. I feel honored to have been part of [The Thorn Birds], but I didn't want to repeat the experience."

Today, she's mainly a director and writer.

Rachel Ward at the 2018 AACTA Awards
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images for AFI

Ward has written two feature films: 2009's Beautiful Kate and 2019's Palm Beach, both of which she also directed. Additionally, she directed the TV movie An Accidental Soldier and episodes of the Australian series Rake, My Place, The Straits, and Devil's Playground.

Ward spoke about her style as a director in an interview with The Sydney Morning Herald in 2019. "I'm not flamboyant. Here, if you can't see the filmmaking, then no one believes or trusts the art," she said. "I like the camera to get out of the way. And I'm also a sucker for beauty. This film [Palm Beach] reflects my interest in the domestic and the feminine, and the interiors I like that are full of color and texture. In Australia we are embarrassed by stylishness. We only have two aesthetics: drab or kitsch and I am neither."

RELATED: For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's also a mom and grandmother.

Bryan Brown and Rachel Ward at the Sydney Film Festival in 2019
Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Ward married actor Bryan Brown, who she met on the set of The Thorn Birds, in 1983.

"I consider myself extremely lucky, actually," Ward once said of her husband, according to The Sydney Morning Herald. "I had no idea what I was letting myself in for. But when those clouds [of lust and romance] cleared, I discovered that he was a wonderful, decent human being. An honorable man."

The couple have three children, Rose, Matilda, and Joseph Brown. Matilda, who is also an actor, appeared in Palm Beach. As reported by the Daily Mail, as of 2019, Ward and Brown are also grandparents following the birth of Matilda's baby.

RELATED: See '70s Icon & Model Bianca Jagger Now at 76.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • young woman telling a secret to friend
    young woman telling a secret to friend
    Relationships

    The Least Trustworthy Zodiac Sign

    Don't get double-crossed.

  • The exterior sign of a Walmart store
    The exterior sign of a Walmart store
    Smarter Living

    Walmart Is Under Fire for Doing This

    A new federal lawsuit has already been filed.

  • Queen Elizabeth taking a meeting at Windsor Castle on February 16, 2022
    Queen Elizabeth taking a meeting at Windsor Castle on February 16, 2022
    Culture

    Queen Says COVID Left Her With This Symptom

    She revealed it during a recent meeting.

  • A woman getting a nasal swab from a healthcare worker as part of a COVID-19 test
    A woman getting a nasal swab from a healthcare worker as part of a COVID-19 test
    Health

    The States Experiencing a BA.2 COVID Outbreak

    An expert says these places are seeing cases jump.

  • nail file
    nail file
    Style

    Always Do This Before Filing Your Nails

    Skipping this step could cause breakage.

  • bedroom with white walls and gray blankets on bed
    bedroom with white walls and gray blankets on bed
    Health

    Spring Might Not Be the Reason for Your Allergies

    The culprit could be lurking in your bedroom.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group