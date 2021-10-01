Culture

A.J. From "The Sopranos" Quit Acting & Has a Totally Different Job Now

Robert Iler hasn't even watched the whole show.

By Lia Beck
October 1, 2021
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
October 1, 2021

When Robert Iler was 12 years old, he shot the pilot for a show that would become one of the most acclaimed series of all time. Iler played Tony Soprano's (James Gadolfini) son A.J. on The Sopranos from 1999 to 2007, meaning he spent all of his teen years on the influential HBO show. But, even though The Sopranos was a major success and is still loved by many fans, Iler took a different path in life after it concluded instead of continuing with acting. He's also never seen most of the series he acted in, even though he is planning to watch the new prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.

After going through some hard times during the show's run and after it ended, Iler seems to be doing well now with a relationship, a move away from acting, and a podcast with one of his former co-stars. Read on to find out more about Iler and why he walked away from the entertainment industry.

RELATED: This Former Child Actor Quit After "Devastating" Star Wars Experience.

He did one show after The Sopranos, but only to get out of jury duty.

Robert Iler at "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary screening and discussion in New York City in January 2019
lev radin / Shutterstock.com

When The Sopranos ended in 2007, Iler decided to quit acting—at least as much as he could. "I told my manager I wanted six months off to go play poker and hang out with my friends and just do whatever," the 36-year-old said on the Talking Sopranos podcast, hosted by his former co-stars Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa, in May 2020. "And he kept calling: 'It's been a year.' 'It's been two years.' The only thing I have done since Sopranos was when I got a call to do jury duty and I didn't want to do jury duty … Twice, to get out of jury duty, I did an episode of Law & Order." While The Sopranos was still running, however, he did take on a couple of other roles, including one in the movie Daredevil.

He's not completely closed off to the idea of acting again.

Edie Falco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, and Robert Iler at "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary screening and discussion in January 2019
lev radin / Shutterstock.com

While Iler hasn't acted for years, he's not completely against the idea of trying it out again. "There are times when I think, no, never. And then there's the times where—like, last week when in this quarantine, where I was watching Ozark," he said. "It blew me away … There's time where I'm sitting at home watching that and I'm like, I could see doing something like this, and I would really enjoy it."

He added of The Sopranos, "For me, I was extremely spoiled with my first thing … There is a part of me that's like, if you do something else, it will mess it up."

Iler became a professional poker player.

Robert Iler at the Roc Nation and Three Six Zero Pre-Grammy Brunch in February 2015
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Roc Nation

Iler began making money playing poker following The Sopranos, but has since stop playing as much. "You go play poker and there are no rules," he told the site US Poker. "You can come whenever you want, sit wherever you want, play whatever game you want, and leave whenever you want. Since I'd been acting since I was six years old, I think that's what was so attractive to me about poker."

But, he realized his life was also filled with partying, gambling, and drugs, and that he needed to make a change. Iler got sober in 2013. "I haven't been drunk in over seven years … and hardcore drugs is also seven years," he said on Talking Sopranos. "But I was taking Xanax every day, so it took to me a long time to get off of Xanax, and I had to go see a specialist, so that's probably been five years."

He started a podcast with his Sopranos sister.

Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler at "The Sopranos" 20th anniversary screening and discussion in January 2019
lev radin / Shutterstock.com

Iler now hosts a podcast, Pajama Pants, with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who played A.J.'s sister Meadow Soprano. Their third co-host is YouTuber Kassem G. The podcast is wide-ranging and is about their lives and anything else they want to discuss. An upcoming episode will focus on the new Sopranos movie, and Imperioli will appear as a guest after Sigler and Iler have seen the film. "We're gonna be clueless," Iler told Page Six. "Michael is going to come on and explain to us everything we don't understand."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

He's seen some of the show, but not very much.

Robert Iler and James Gandolfini on "The Sopranos"
Warner Bros. Television Distribution

There are a few reasons that Iler hasn't watched the entirety of The Sopranos. "I've probably not seen 80% of the episodes," he said on Talking Sopranos, explaining that he's seen at least the first episode of every season and sometimes the first two episodes.

Initially, he didn't want to watch simply because it was "uncomfortable" to see himself act. But, following Gandolfini's 2013 death, it's particularly hard to see his TV dad onscreen. "To watch 80 hours of videos about Jim, it would feel like torture," he added.

Iler also told Page Six that when he was a teenager, he just followed suit when it came to the other actors' thoughts about watching themselves. "I grew up on that set and it was very anti-Hollywood," he said. "It wasn't like, 'We want Insta followers' and all this. [It was more like], 'We don't want to look—we don't want to see ourselves!' I fell in line with everyone else."

People on dating apps have accused him of lying about being A.J.

Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Federico Castelluccio, and Robert Iler at a "Sopranos" screening in March 2007
Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com

During an interview on the podcast Alison Rosen Is Your New Best Friend in June 2021, Iler said that he is in a relationship—"I met somebody and its been good"—but that he was on a dating app before that. And, it turns out, not everyone on the app believed he was really who he said he was. "I've also had people write on there, 'You're such a loser! You're using A.J. from The Sopranos' pictures,'" he said. "Like, people who will think it's not me. Girls have gotten really angry."

RELATED: See James Gandolfini's Lookalike Son as Tony in The Sopranos Prequel Trailer.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •
Latest News
  • HDR image, Taco Bell restaurant menu ordering counter, shopping mall food court - Saugus, Massachusetts USA - January 5, 2018
    HDR image, Taco Bell restaurant menu ordering counter, shopping mall food court - Saugus, Massachusetts USA - January 5, 2018
    Smarter Living

    Major Fast Food Chains Are Getting Rid of This

    Your next meal might look a little different.

  • Woman talking with her doctor
    Woman talking with her doctor
    Health

    50 Signs of Poor Health Women ShouIdn't Ignore

    When it comes to your health, listen to your body.

  • A young woman scratching her arm
    A young woman scratching her arm
    Smarter Living

    This Could Be Bringing Bed Bugs to Your Home

    And it's something you do every day.

  • snake entering home through crack in wall
    snake entering home through crack in wall
    Smarter Living

    7 Things That Could Invite Snakes to Your Basement

    What to do if you want to avoid a slithering surprise.

  • Nephila clavata, also known as the Joro spider, is a member of the golden orb-web spider genus.The spider can found throughout Japan except Hokkaido, in Korea Taiwan and China.South Of Korea 2017
    Nephila clavata, also known as the Joro spider, is a member of the golden orb-web spider genus.The spider can found throughout Japan except Hokkaido, in Korea Taiwan and China.South Of Korea 2017
    Smarter Living

    This Spider Is Surfacing in "Extreme Numbers"

    Especially in one state.

  • Woman in a mask giving a customer food and a drink
    Woman in a mask giving a customer food and a drink
    Smarter Living

    This Is the Best Fast-Food Chain of 2021

    "McDonald's, KFC, Arby’s, whoever, pay close attention."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group