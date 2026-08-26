11 Best Lowe’s Sales Starting This Week

You can save some serious money right now on major appliance upgrades, fixtures, and tools.

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Whether you’re making major preparations for fall or are simply waiting to start on those home renovations, right now is a great time to take a trip to Lowe’s. That’s because the home improvement retailer is slashing prices on all kinds of items, finally making those purchases you’ve been holding off on fit within your budget. As usual, there are a ton of major appliances that have been deeply discounted, but there are also power tools, home fixtures, and furniture that will likely catch your eye. If you’re ready for some serious savings, here are the best Lowe’s sales starting this week.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Garage Storage Finds Under $25.

1 Frigidaire Gallery Beverage Refrigerator

Savings: $120

Let’s face it: There’s never enough room in the fridge to make room for all of your favorite drinks. But if you add a Frigidaire Gallery Beverage Refrigerator ($779) into the mix, you’ll be gaining cold storage space for up to 185 12-ounce cans at the temperature of your choice.

“This beverage center is perfect!” writes one of the many 5-star reviewers. “It fits under our bar and has so much room. The shelves can be removed if you have taller cans or containers. I love the sleek look of the glass on the front. We were also able to switch the door-opening side so we could put it wherever we want. If you want extra fridge space to keep your favorite beverages chilled, this is a great choice.”

2 Breezary Modern Minimalist 52-in Black Ceiling Fan

Savings: $72

After this brutally hot summer, you may have noticed that air doesn’t exactly flow in your home the way you’d like. Fortunately, this Breezary Modern Minimalist 52-in Black Ceiling Fan ($89) can really get things moving, with six adjustable speeds, an energy-efficient motor, and a three-color adjustable LED light to cap it all off.

Customers in the reviews appreciate the minimal design as much as they do the performance, with extra points getting awarded for how quietly it works. “Looks very sleek and the remote control is also a plus,” writes one happy customer. “These were our first fans with a button on the remote to change airflow direction for summer and winter months, which is a great feature.”

3 Samsung Bespoke French Door Refrigerator

Savings: $300

We learned long ago that the best way to upgrade your major kitchen appliances is to wait for a great sale. That appears to be the case this week, with a major discount on this Samsung Bespoke French Door Refrigerator ($1,499).

Despite its sleek appearance, this fridge has a lot of bells and whistles that help it stand apart, including an AI Energy Mode that helps manage power usage, connectivity to a smarthome app, and power cool and freeze options to quickly chill your food. Customers also appreciate that it doesn’t collect fingerprints easily, is well lit inside, and runs very quietly.

4 VOUA HDPE Patio Rocking Chairs

Savings: $99

Don’t make the mistake of assuming porch and patio season is ending! In fact, these shoulder months can be some of the best times of the year to make use of great outdoor furniture like these VOUA HDPE Patio Rocking Chairs ($89.99). Made from durable materials, these are perfect for swaying the day away as you watch the leaves fall while sipping a warm beverage.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Yard Cleanup and Tool Finds Under $25.

5 COWSAR 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill

Savings: $466

Whether you’re getting ready to tailgate or simply realized your current unit is on its last legs after a busy summer of barbecues, this COWSAR 4-Burner Propane Gas Grill ($279.99) is so deeply discounted at the moment that it can’t be passed up. Featuring a helpful side burner and temperature control gauges for the four main elements, this is the kind of outdoor cooking apparatus that can help you elevate your dinner game.

6 Frigidaire Gallery 24-in Top Control Dishwasher

Savings: $150

Noticing it’s finally time to upgrade your existing dishwasher? This Frigidaire Gallery 24-in Top Control Dishwasher ($449) comes very highly rated (and deeply discounted, for now) from customers, who gush both about its ability to get dishes and silverware sparkling clean and its efficiency.

“Frigidaire has truly done an amazing job with this new Galaxy dishwasher,” writes one 5-star reviewer. “When I say this is the quietest dishwasher I’ve ever owned, I mean it. The sleek design is another huge plus. It blends perfectly with my other stainless steel appliances and gives my kitchen a modern look. Even though it’s very economical in price, it doesn’t look or feel cheap at all. It looks high-end, performs great, and gives excellent value for the money. Overall, this dishwasher has been one of the best appliance purchases I’ve made.”

7 ExBrite MARVEL LED-Lighted Bathroom Vanity Mirror

Savings: $20

Bathroom renovations have a tendency to get pricey. But if you’re looking for a quick fix that will yield big results, consider this ExBrite MARVEL LED-Lighted Bathroom Vanity Mirror ($188.10). Besides having a built-in light source that makes makeup application so much easier, it’s also fog-free and can be dimmed to your liking.

“This mirror makes a big impact,” writes one customer. “Brightness adjustment is easy and the anti-fog feature is a huge upgrade after showers. It looks sleek and high-end once installed and gives the bathroom a modern spa feel. Build quality feels solid and mounting was easier than expected for the size. Excellent value for a large LED vanity mirror.”

8 EGO POWER+ Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower and Combo Kit

Savings: $60

With autumn on the horizon, you can count on your daily yardwork chores to change up a bit. And with this EGO POWER+ Battery String Trimmer and Leaf Blower and Combo Kit ($299), you’ll be ready to tackle those falling leaves before they even hit the ground. And at this sale price, it’s like you’re getting two high-performance tools for the price of one.

RELATED: 11 Best New Lowe’s Fall Mum and Porch Finds Under $25.

9 Whirlpool Vented Electric Dryer

Savings: $220

Dryers are supposed to make your life easier, not harder! That’s why if you notice your current unit declining, you owe it to yourself to take advantage of the sale price on this Whirlpool Vented Electric Dryer ($499). This model is impressively efficient, using a special sensor system to end cycles when they’re dry, and offers an extra-large drum that allows for larger loads.

10 Whirlpool High Efficiency Top-Load Washer

Savings: $220

…And while you’re at it updating your laundry room, why not consider going for the matching set with this Whirlpool High Efficiency Top-Load Washer ($499)? It also features a large wash capacity and 12 unique cycles that will help you tackle those stains without breaking a sweat.

11 Backyard Discovery Willow Greenhouse Kit

Savings: $200

Even though autumn is on the way, you can still extend your gardening season with the right setup! That’s why a Backyard Discovery Willow Greenhouse Kit ($1,799) could be a good purchase for you, providing the space you need to help protect your more sensitive plants and prepare them for the return of warm weather next spring.

And with a 4.9-star average rating on the Lowe’s website, it’s also clear customers agree this is a worthwhile investment. “I bought this greenhouse last year and love it. It is my happy place,” writes one. “Love the features: the exhaust fan, folding table tops, water spigot, and the electrical plug-ins are awesome.”