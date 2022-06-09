Culture

See the Last Living Members of The Doors Now, at 77 and 76

Bandmates John Densmore and Robby Krieger have been at legal odds with each other.

By Lia Beck
June 9, 2022
By Lia Beck
June 9, 2022

The Doors were one of the most important bands of the 1960s and '70s, but their time together was shorter than you might think. The band was only in existence for eight years, with their career coming to a close two years after the tragic passing of lead singer Jim Morrison in 1971. After that, the remaining members continued performing—sometimes together, sometimes solo, and sometimes with other bands. Keyboard player Ray Manzarek died in 2013 at age 74, and today there are only two remaining members of the Doors, guitarist Robby Krieger and drummer John Densmore.

Both Krieger and Densmore are still active in music today. And, after a falling out involving a Doors-related lawsuit, they now are back on good terms. Read on to find out more about Krieger and Densmore today.

READ THIS NEXT: This Is the Most Hated Rock Band of All Time, According to Data.

Krieger and Densmore performed together after the Doors were no longer active.

The Doors standing outside a plane at Heathrow airport in 1968
Daily Mirror/Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix via Getty Images

After Morrison's death, Krieger and Densmore started the Butts Band in 1973. The group released two albums and disbanded in 1975. In 1978, all three remaining members of the Doors got together and released An American Prayer, in which they set recordings of Morrison's spoken word poetry to music.

Krieger has continued to put out solo music.

Robby Krieger playing guitar circa 1970
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Krieger, now 76, has been making his living as a musician ever since being part of the Doors. In addition to founding the Butts Band, he has put out several solo albums over the years—the most recent of which, The Ritual Begins at Sundown, was released in 2020. He's also recorded and performed as a guitarist with other bands, including Fuel and Alice in Chains.

In the early 2000s, Krieger and Manzarek begin performing as the Doors of the 21st Century, but after use of the band's name was disputed by Densmore, they began calling their band Manzarek-Krieger.

In 2021, Krieger released his book, Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar With the Doors.

He's married and has a son.

Robby Krieger performing in West Hollywood, California in 2020
Erik Voake/Getty Images

Krieger has been married to his wife Lynn Krieger since 1970, and they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary two years ago. The couple have a son, Waylon Krieger, who is also a musician and has performed with Krieger.

"It's been great," Krieger told People in 2021 about making music with his son. "We've been doing that for the last six or eight years. He played in my Robby Krieger Band, but now he's the frontman. He's really great. It's amazing. I think maybe some of Jim's soul might have jumped into him."

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Densmore has expressed his creativity in various ways.

A photo of John Densmore from an unspecified date circa 1960s
Estate of Edmund Teske/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

After the Butts Band, Densmore became involved in theater as an actor, musician, writer, and producer. He also started the band Tribaljazz.

Densmore, 77, has focused a lot of his time on writing and has penned three books as well as articles for various publications, according to his website. Densmore's autobiography, Riders on the Storm, was released in 1990; his book The Doors: Unhinged, about his legal disputes with his fellow Doors members, came out in 2013; and in 2020, he published The Seekers: Meetings With Remarkable Musicians (and Other Artists).

Like Krieger, he's also a father.

John Densmore performing during Homeward Bound: A Benefit for the Homeless Community and PATH in 2020
Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live Nation

Densmore has been married twice: to Julia Brose from 1970 to 1972 and then to actor Leslie Neale in 1990. He has two children. In 2020, he mentioned his kids in a piece written for The Wall Street Journal.

"Today, I live in Santa Monica in a Craftsman built in 1921. I moved into the three-bedroom house 30 years ago," he wrote. "I love it here. I'm not far from the ocean. The mountains are right behind me and I hike up there all the time. My two adult kids have moved out, so it's a little large."

The band members have been on the opposite sides of some legal issues.

Robby Krieger and John Densmore at The Grammy Museum in 2020
Erik Voake/Getty Images

Densmore faced off with Kriger and Manzarek over their use of the band name the Doors of the 21st Century and over their support of allowing Doors music to be licensed for commercial use. Densmore has been adamantly against the music being used in ads, and Morrison's estate has sided with him.

In 2013, Densmore told the Los Angeles Times that he was able to start patching things up with his bandmates prior to Manzarek's death.

"The healing between me and Ray and Robbie had already begun before Ray passed, and that feels good," he said. "When I heard Ray was sick, I called him, and we had a nice closure, thank god."

READ THIS NEXT: See Retired Music Legend Linda Ronstadt Now at 75.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Richmond, Virginia. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •  •  •  •
Latest News
  • Passengers waiting at baggage claim
    Passengers waiting at baggage claim
    Travel

    This Airline Is Most Likely to Lose Your Bag

    The worst offender mishandles twice as many bags.

  • woman feeling sick at home. Lying in bed, drinking tea and medicine. Daytime.
    woman feeling sick at home. Lying in bed, drinking tea and medicine. Daytime.
    Health

    Virus Expert Says This Prevents Severe COVID

    It makes a "big difference."

  • A spotted lanternfly resting on a branch
    A spotted lanternfly resting on a branch
    Smarter Living

    If You See This Bug, You May Be Quarantined

    A new invasive species is threatening some states.

  • Kenny Loggins at the Keep Memory Alive benefit in 2021
    Kenny Loggins at the Keep Memory Alive benefit in 2021
    Culture

    Kenny Loggins on His Feud With Garth Brooks

    He claimed the country singer copied his song.

  • senior couple comforting each other
    senior couple comforting each other
    Smarter Living

    If You're Over 65, Police Have a New Warning

    It could put you in real danger.

  • This Is the Most Introverted Zodiac Sign
    This Is the Most Introverted Zodiac Sign
    Relationships

    This Is the Most Introverted Zodiac Sign

    They don't need to socialize to feel energized.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group