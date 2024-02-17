Why Lindsay Lohan Refused to Kiss Charlie Sheen in "Scary Movie 5"

They're two stars with troubled pasts who've been labeled by some as difficult to work with. Back in 2013, Lindsay Lohan and Charlie Sheen played up their reputations in the horror parody sequel, Scary Movie 5. Cameoing as themselves, they reference their checked histories, including Lohan's arrests. But while Lohan and Sheen were both obviously up for poking fun at themselves, Lohan drew the line when it came to sharing onscreen intimacy with her co-star. She reportedly refused to film a scripted kiss with the older actor, and some accounts from the set supposedly explain why.

Read on to find out why Lohan wouldn't lock lips with Sheen and to learn more about their complicated relationship.

Lohan was "paranoid" about kissing Sheen, one outlet reported.

Warning: Explicit language in video above.

In December 2012, TMZ reported that Lohan refused to kiss Sheen when they were filming Scary Movie 5, because of his "wild partying past" and because "his mouth grossed her out." According to the publication, "It's unclear what Lindsay was so paranoid about—but we're told BOTH parties had to sign releases that they didn't have cold sores." The article also notes that Sheen had gone through "considerable dental work" over the past couple of years.

Sheen wasn't offended by Lohan's decision.

According to TMZ, Sheen wasn't bothered by Lohan declining their love scene, in which they attempt to film themselves being intimate before being interrupted by a series of paranormal events. TMZ reported that sources said the Two and a Half Men star was "cool as a cucumber" about the whole thing. Sources also claimed that a body double stepped in for some of the shots between Sheen and Lohan "with moderate success," but that most of the kissing was ultimately removed from the script.

Sheen gave Lohan a chunk of his paycheck.

In a 2013 interview with The Daily Beast, Sheen said that he gave Lohan $100,000 of his salary for Scary Movie 5 after learning that she was being paid less than he was.

"They offered me a ton of dough for one day, half a mil," the actor said. "But then they said they were going to cut it in half when they were hiring Lindsay. I asked her how much she was being paid, and she said $100,000, so I just gave her $100,000 of their money. Paying it forward." At the time, it was reported that the money was meant to be put toward a large tax bill Lohan owed the government.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Elsewhere in the Daily Beast interview, Sheen praised his co-star amid reports of unprofessionalism.

"She was pretty cool. I felt bad for her," Sheen said. "I was with some of her team the night before making sure she got on this plane, and all I wanted to do was rehearse the scene with her one-on-one because I have a lot of experience in this genre. But I couldn't get her to rehearse it, so we only met in the makeup trailer about five minutes before shooting. She was shy and vulnerable, but her instincts are dead on."

They worked together on another project around the same time.

Also in 2013, Lohan guest starred on an episode of Sheen's sitcom Anger Management. It was his first leading project after being fired from Two and a Half Men amid a series of erratic and offensive comments. Speaking about this experience, Sheen revealed that there was a day when Lohan was late to set.

"Day one was fabulous," the actor said on The Tonight Show (via the Daily Mail). "She was on time. Hit every mark. Made us look off our game, which we weren't." On day two, however, she was four hours late.

"It was as though she had us held hostage," Sheen said. He also addressed a rumor that she stole jewelry from the set. "She borrowed some stuff, and then was told they would take it out of her paycheck, and she said fine, and that's all it was," he explained.

Sheen shared a more colorful story about working with Lohan during a 2017 interview with The Kyle & Jackie O Show.

"She must have had a big night one time, and we had this garbage bin on the set and the crew and cast named it the 'Lindsay' bin because she was puking into it," he said (via the Mirror). He also said that they partied together one night. "Either I outdrank her, or she outdrank me, and all I know is, she tucked me into bed and said, 'Sleep well, sweet prince,'" the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor added.

He's said he has "tremendous affection" for her.

In 2019, Sheen shared his advice for Lohan as someone who has also been involved in some very public controversy. "I always had tremendous affection for her," he told Us Weekly. "I can totally relate to some of the stuff she had gone through, was going through."

He added, "[I'd] just tell her, just stay the course. You can't change the past, but they wouldn't call it that if it wasn't, right?"

Lohan talked about her past—and how she'd like to leave it there—in a 2018 interview with The New York Times. "I'm a normal, nice person. A good person. I don't have any bad intentions. And my past has to stay in the past," she said. "Like, people have to just let go of it and stop bringing it up because it's not—it's gone. It's dead. And that's the most important thing to me."

