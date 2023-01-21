The tables really turned after Charlie Sheen was fired from Two and a Half Men. Not long after, he was reportedly the one demanding someone be fired from a show. In 2013, it was announced that Selma Blair was leaving Anger Management amid reports that Sheen, the star of the series, wanted her gone.

In March 2011, Sheen was fired from Two and a Half Men after starring on the hit sitcom for eight seasons due to behavior problems, as reported by Reuters. The next year, he began starring on Anger Management. Sheen played Charlie, a former baseball player with anger issues, who decides to become an anger management therapist. Blair played Kate, Charlie's therapist with whom he also had a sexual relationship.

A year into the show, the working relationship between the two actors took a turn, and Sheen reportedly demanded that Blair be dismissed from the show for good. Read on to find out more.

Blair reportedly complained about Sheen's behavior.

On June 17, 2013, TMZ reported that Sheen was refusing to film with Blair after finding out that she had been complaining about him. According to the outlet, she had gone to show executives with concerns about Sheen's work ethic, including showing up late. The report claimed that Sheen found out about this and was so upset, he tried to fire Blair himself before demanding that she be removed from the show or else he would walk.

A source who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter claimed that Sheen sent Blair a text to attempt to fire her in which he called her the c-word.

He threatened to quit immediately.

The next day, TMZ published another report, this one claiming that Sheen threatened to quit the show if a plan to get rid of Blair wasn't worked out that day. Blair was approached by a paparazzi about the situation and said, "I don't know anything. I'm just out on my morning walk with my kid."ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

Blair was let go.

On June 18, the production company behind Anger Management announced that Blair would be leaving the show. As reported by THR, Lionsgate Television said in a statement, "We are confirming that Selma Blair will not be returning to Anger Management and we wish her the very best."

Blair then wrote on Twitter, "I thank you for support and love."

There was talk of a lawsuit.

TMZ reported in September 2013 that Blair had threatened to sue the production company for $1.2 million for the money she would have made if she had remained on the show. A source claimed to TMZ that the plan had already been for the star to be written out of the show because "America didn't want to see Charlie with just one girlfriend," but that the "process was accelerated" once Sheen found out she was speaking poorly about him. TMZ claimed that Blair and the production company were trying to work things out without a lawsuit.

Sheen tried to quiet the rumors in a talk show appearance.

While Blair stayed mum about her departure aside from her tweet, Sheen spoke out during a late night talk show appearance in September 2013.

"One of our primary characters, Selma Blair, who played Kate, was written out because [the show] was not about our relationship, and the problem was too many people were still excited about the Two and a Half [Men] character and thought the Anger Management character was a little dull," Sheen said on The Tonight Show (via The Hollywood Reporter). "So, um, that is not the case anymore. Her character leaves, and I start circling the drain. So it's really fun to watch and hella fun to play."