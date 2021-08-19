See Linda Evangelista's Lookalike Son in New Rare Photo

If you keep up with your celebrity relationships, you may already know that Salma Hayek has been married to wealthy businessman François-Henri Pinault since 2009. But what you may not realize is that that also makes her stepmom to Pinault's son with one of the biggest supermodels of the '90s: Linda Evangelista. Recently, Hayek posted a photo of herself with Pinault and Evangelista's 14-year-old son, Augustin "Augie" Pinault, while on vacation. It's rare for Evangelista to post photos of her son, and some commenters on Hayek's post couldn't get over how much the teen looks like her now. Read on to see the post and to find out more about this blended family.

RELATED: Christie Brinkley's 22-Year-Old Daughter Looks Exactly Like Her.

Linda Evangelista gave the photo of her son and Hayek her seal of approval.

On Aug. 13, Hayek uploaded the picture of herself with Augie on a boat. In the background, it appears that her husband and Augie's father, François-Henri, is on the right. To the left, you can see Hayek's friend, director Alfonso Cuarón, who joined them with his family. Hayek captioned the post: "Here comes the weekend!! Viva el fin de semana!!! #tgif #weekendvibes."

Evangelista commented with two black heart emojis and in response, several Instagram users commented about how much Augie looks like his mom. "He looks totally like you, Linda," one said. Another added: "He's your twin!! So handsome!!" And another comment read: "He is a copy of you."

Evangelista and Pinault previously made headlines.

A few years after Evangelista welcomed Augie, she and Pinault made headlines for their paternity court case. Prior to the 2012 case, the father of her child was unknown publicly, but it came to light as she was asking for child support. (Pinault is the CEO of the luxury corporation Kering, which owns high fashion brands. His father is billionaire François Pinault, who started the company.)

Pinault and Evangelista ended up reaching a settlement that same year.

For more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

Hayek and Pinault have a child, too.

Hayek and Pinault have a 13-year-old daughter named Valentina Pinault. On her birthday in Sept. 2020, Hayek posted a photo of them together when she was a baby and wrote, "Valentina, I never wished for someone to exist as much as I wished for you to come into my life. Thank you for showing up thirteen years ago on a day like today, 'Peace Day', to illuminate our lives. You are my greatest teacher, my greatest joy and my greatest hope. I loved you before you were born and I'll love you forever. Happy birthday, my shining star."

Pinault also has two older children, 23-year-old François and 20-year-old Mathilde, from his marriage to Dorothée Lepère. Mathilde was also featured in one of the photos Hayek posted from the vacation.

Evangelista has also posted throwback photos of her son on Instagram.

Both Hayek and Evangelista tend to share old photos of their children when they do post about them on social media. Evangelista doesn't post on Instagram very frequently, but she has shared throwback pictures of herself with Augie on Mother's Day. And on "National Son Day" in 2019, she posted a picture of herself feeding Augie a bottle when he was a baby and wrote, "Happy day to everyone on #NationalSonDay."

RELATED: See What Celine Dion's Twins Look Like Now.