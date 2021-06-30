See Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's Son, Netflix's Next Breakout Star

In 1996, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman met on the set of Gattaca. While their marriage ultimately ended in 2003, Hawke and Thurman have remained in each other's lives thanks to their two children, daughter Maya Hawke and son Levon Thurman Hawke, who are now both acting themselves. Twenty-two-year-old Maya is best known for her role as Robin on Stranger Things, but now, 19-year-old Levon is following in her footsteps—literally. Levon is set to have a role on the hit Netflix series, too.

With his star on the rise, it's time to get to know a little more about Levon Thurman Hawke and about the acting family as a whole.

Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke welcomed Levon in 2002.

After meeting on the set of Gattaca in 1996, Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke wed two years later in 1998. That same year, they welcomed Maya and four years later, they had Levon. The couple separated in 2003 and their divorce was finalized in 2005.

In addition to Maya and Levon, both actors went on to add more children to their family. Thurman shares eight-year-old Luna with ex Arpad Busson, and Hawke has two daughters—13-year-old Clementine and 10-year-old Indiana—with wife Ryan Shawhughes.

Levon has made red carpet appearances with his famous parents.

While Levon isn't really in the spotlight himself—at least not yet—he has made some major red carpet appearances with his mom and dad. As a kid, Levon walked the red carpet with Maya and their dad at the premiere of his 2013 movie Getaway. In the photo here, he and his mom were at an amfAR event in Cannes, France in 2017. They also attended the Venice Film Festival premiere of Ethan's film First Reformed that year. More recently, in 2020, Thurman and her son showed up at the Spring 2020 Dior haute couture show in Paris.

He's joining his sister on Stranger Things.

Levon's only credit on IMDb is a short film called Blackout, but photos from the set of Stranger Things revealed that he will be part of the next season. In the photos shared by BuzzFeed in Oct. 2020, Levon is wearing a '80s punk outfit and filming with Joe Keery, who plays Steve. It's unclear at this point what exactly Levon's role will be, but it'll all come out when Stranger Things Season 4 launches, likely some time next year.

Levon is also a musician, like his sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Levon Thurman Hawke (@levon.th)



Levon and Maya haven't only collaborated as actors; they've also performed music together. In May 2020, Levon shared a video to his Instagram of himself playing guitar as Maya sings "So Long" from her debut album, titled Blush. While Levon is not credited on the song, he played it in the Instagram video and promoted Maya's new album on his account.

