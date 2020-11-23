Some sad news came out of Kensington Palace on Sunday. The royals announced on Nov. 22 that Kate Middleton and Prince William's dog, Lupo, has died. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the couple wrote alongside a photo of the pup on their Kensington Royal Instagram account. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C." Read on for more on Lupo's legacy, and for some happier pet news, check out Jennifer Aniston's Adorable New Rescue Puppy Has the Classiest Name.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought home the English Cocker Spaniel in 2011, as the Daily Mail reported at the time. Lupo was bred from a dog owned by the Duchess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. In 2018, People reported that the couple got Lupo in part because Kate and William were going to be separated for six weeks while he was away with the Air Force in the Falkland Islands, so Lupo was intended to be a source of comfort for Kate.

As the years have gone on, it's clear that Lupo provided a lot of comfort and love to the whole family. Kate and William have shared numerous photos of their family with Lupo, including one when their first son, Prince George, was only an infant.

Kate's brother, James Middleton, also commented on Lupo's passing on Instagram. "It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away," he wrote as part of his lengthy caption. "Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old." James, who has some of Lupo's relatives, also noted that he was taking Lupo's mom, Ella, for a "long walk to spend time remembering Lupo."

William and Kate aren't the only famous faces who have lost a beloved pet recently. Read on for more celebrities who have been mourning furry family members. And for more famous fur babies, check out These Celebrity Pets Have Way More Followers Than You.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1 Reese Witherspoon's dog Pepper

In October, Reese Witherspoon shared that her French Bulldog, Pepper, had died. "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," the Big Little Lies star wrote on Instagram. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe. 🎾🌸 👑 We will always love you, Pepper."

As for some good news? Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, happened to adopt an adorable dog on the same day Pepper died, and the next month, Witherspoon got a new puppy named Minnie Pearl. And for more on the newest addition to the Witherspoon-Phillippe family, check out Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Adopts New Rescue After Family Dog Dies.

2 Miranda Lambert's dog Waylon

Also in October, country singer Miranda Lambert let her fans know that her dog, Waylon, died. Next to a slideshow with photos of Waylon, Lambert wrote, "Today I lost one of my best friends. My old pal Waylon." She went on to tell the story of how she found Waylon and his sister, who she named Jessi, on the site of a road in Oklahoma in 2008. Lambert named them after Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings, whose music she was listening to at the time. "For almost 13 years. He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort," Lambert said of her buddy. And for more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3 Kristen Bell's dog Barbara

Kristen Bell's dog Barbara died in October after being diagnosed with giardiasis, which is caused by a parasite. As reported by People, the Good Place star shared her experience with Barbara's illness in her Instagram Stories, but eventually revealed that Barbara didn't make it. "I'm gonna miss her a ton but I'm also really, really grateful that I got to spoil her in her last two years," Bell said.

She then encouraged others to adopt senior dogs. "I had and I continue to have such good experience with adopting senior dogs. I hope by seeing some of Barbara's antics it inspires other people to open their hearts to older dogs cause I know they're not the ideal thing to take on and obviously it's sad when they die but it's no comparison to the feeling you have knowing you spoiled someone in their twilight years." And for more motivation, check out 30 Photos That Show Why Senior Dogs Are the Best.

4 Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry's dog Mighty

In July, actor Orlando Bloom and pop star Katy Perry's dog, Mighty, died after going missing for a week. "I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," Bloom wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him getting a tattoo in Mighty's honor. Bloom's fiancée Perry reposted his Instagram, adding the caption, "We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts." And if you could use some cheering up now, enjoy these 50 Adorable Puppy Pictures That Will Put a Smile on Your Face.