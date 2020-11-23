Culture

Kate and William Mourn Their Dog in a Heartbreaking Instagram Post

"He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much."

By Lia Beck
November 23, 2020
Lia Beck
By Lia Beck
November 23, 2020
circle

Some sad news came out of Kensington Palace on Sunday. The royals announced on Nov. 22 that Kate Middleton and Prince William's dog, Lupo, has died. "Very sadly last weekend our dear dog, Lupo, passed away," the couple wrote alongside a photo of the pup on their Kensington Royal Instagram account. "He has been at the heart of our family for the past nine years and we will miss him so much. – W & C." Read on for more on Lupo's legacy, and for some happier pet news, check out Jennifer Aniston's Adorable New Rescue Puppy Has the Classiest Name.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought home the English Cocker Spaniel in 2011, as the Daily Mail reported at the time. Lupo was bred from a dog owned by the Duchess' parents, Carole and Michael Middleton. In 2018, People reported that the couple got Lupo in part because Kate and William were going to be separated for six weeks while he was away with the Air Force in the Falkland Islands, so Lupo was intended to be a source of comfort for Kate.

As the years have gone on, it's clear that Lupo provided a lot of comfort and love to the whole family. Kate and William have shared numerous photos of their family with Lupo, including one when their first son, Prince George, was only an infant.

Kate's brother, James Middleton, also commented on Lupo's passing on Instagram. "It is with great sadness that Lupo, the beloved dog of my sister Catherine and her family has passed away," he wrote as part of his lengthy caption. "Lupo was the son of Ella, brother to Zulu, Inka & Luna. He was 9 years old." James, who has some of Lupo's relatives, also noted that he was taking Lupo's mom, Ella, for a "long walk to spend time remembering Lupo."

Kesington Royal/Instagram

William and Kate aren't the only famous faces who have lost a beloved pet recently. Read on for more celebrities who have been mourning furry family members. And for more famous fur babies, check out These Celebrity Pets Have Way More Followers Than You.

Read the original article on Best Life.

1
Reese Witherspoon's dog Pepper

reese witherspoon's french bulldog pepper in the grass
Instagram/ReeseWitherspoon

In October, Reese Witherspoon shared that her French Bulldog, Pepper, had died. "Our sweet Pepper passed away yesterday," the Big Little Lies star wrote on Instagram. "My goodness, she was such a loyal and devoted family member. I am so heart broken, but I am also deeply grateful for all the love and comfort she brought our family. Now she's in dog heaven where all great pets go. Chasing tennis balls, running through open fields of wild flowers and being the Queen that she is. That's what I believe. 🎾🌸 👑 We will always love you, Pepper."

As for some good news? Witherspoon's daughter, Ava, happened to adopt an adorable dog on the same day Pepper died, and the next month, Witherspoon got a new puppy named Minnie Pearl. And for more on the newest addition to the Witherspoon-Phillippe family, check out Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Adopts New Rescue After Family Dog Dies.

2
Miranda Lambert's dog Waylon

miranda lambert's dog, waylon
Instagram/mirandalambert

Also in October, country singer Miranda Lambert let her fans know that her dog, Waylon, died. Next to a slideshow with photos of Waylon, Lambert wrote, "Today I lost one of my best friends. My old pal Waylon." She went on to tell the story of how she found Waylon and his sister, who she named Jessi, on the site of a road in Oklahoma in 2008. Lambert named them after Jessi Colter and Waylon Jennings, whose music she was listening to at the time. "For almost 13 years. He was a rock in our family and always held down the fort," Lambert said of her buddy. And for more celebrity news delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

3
Kristen Bell's dog Barbara

kristen bell's dog barbara
Kristen Bell/Instagram

Kristen Bell's dog Barbara died in October after being diagnosed with giardiasis, which is caused by a parasite. As reported by People, the Good Place star shared her experience with Barbara's illness in her Instagram Stories, but eventually revealed that Barbara didn't make it. "I'm gonna miss her a ton but I'm also really, really grateful that I got to spoil her in her last two years," Bell said.

She then encouraged others to adopt senior dogs. "I had and I continue to have such good experience with adopting senior dogs. I hope by seeing some of Barbara's antics it inspires other people to open their hearts to older dogs cause I know they're not the ideal thing to take on and obviously it's sad when they die but it's no comparison to the feeling you have knowing you spoiled someone in their twilight years." And for more motivation, check out 30 Photos That Show Why Senior Dogs Are the Best.

4
Orlando Bloom & Katy Perry's dog Mighty

Orlando bloom and his late dog
Orlando Bloom/Instagram

In July, actor Orlando Bloom and pop star Katy Perry's dog, Mighty, died after going missing for a week. "I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion," Bloom wrote on Instagram alongside a video of him getting a tattoo in Mighty's honor. Bloom's fiancée Perry reposted his Instagram, adding the caption, "We'll miss our little buddy boy, Nugget's brother so much. Forever a paw shaped hole in our hearts." And if you could use some cheering up now, enjoy these 50 Adorable Puppy Pictures That Will Put a Smile on Your Face.

Lia Beck
Lia Beck is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. In addition to Best Life, she has written for Refinery29, Bustle, Hello Giggles, InStyle, and more. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • The skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii as seen from the water on Waikiki Beach at sunset.
    The skyline of Honolulu, Hawaii as seen from the water on Waikiki Beach at sunset.
    Health

    The Only State Without "Uncontrolled Spread" of COVID

    It's a bleak national outlook—except here.

  • A doctor wearing blue gloves fills a syringe with COVID vaccine.
    A doctor wearing blue gloves fills a syringe with COVID vaccine.
    Health

    Doctors Have This Worry About the COVID Vaccine

    Getting your shot is no "walk in the park," they say.

  • The Mandaloria
    The Mandaloria
    Culture

    This "Mandalorian" Mistake Is Too Funny

    "Jeans Guy" is our new favorite character.

  • crock pot silver slow cooker
    crock pot silver slow cooker
    Smarter Living

    If You're Using This Pressure Cooker, Stop Now

    Don't let this appliance put your safety at risk.

  • Black young woman sitting on couch massaging sore neck
    Black young woman sitting on couch massaging sore neck
    Health

    Got This COVID Symptom? Skip Thanksgiving

    Dr. Fauci warns the public ahead of the holiday.

  • jennifer hudson in cats
    jennifer hudson in cats
    Culture

    The 20 Worst Movies Starring Oscar Winners

    "Be ashamed, Robert De Niro, be deeply ashamed."

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group

Best Life
Live smarter, look better,​ and live your life to the absolute fullest.
Get Our Newsletter Every Day!
Enter your email address to get the best tips and advice.
close modal
close modal
GET YOUR FREE GIFT
SUBSCRIBE