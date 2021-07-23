Celebrities often keep their romantic lives private, but candid Kate Beckinsale, who has a few famous exes, recently shared a very blunt comment about her dating history that might surprise you. The 47-year-old actor discussed her past romantic experiences in a new interview, and she didn't mince words. To see what Beckinsale had to say about her previous relationships, read on.

Kate Beckinsale says she's met her exes the same way.

On July 21, the topic of dating came up while Beckinsale was on Extra. Host Jenn Lahmers asked Beckinsale about the worst first date she's ever been on, and the actor had a surprising answer. "Do you know I've never really been on a date?" she said, then she gave quite the answer about how she's connected with her exes. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

She went on to add, "I don't think I've ever been on one of those, like, 'Oh, a friend has set me up and I'm meeting a total stranger.' I've never done that."

Beckinsale's exes include actors, directors, comedians, and singers.

Although Beckinsale may not have been on a formal date, as she defines it, she has had many high-profile relationships. The actor shares her daughter Lily Sheen with her former partner Michael Sheen, who she met in 1995 while starring in a touring production of The Seagull. The two never married and broke up after she met director Len Wiseman while filming 2003's Underworld, which also starred Sheen. Wiseman and Beckinsale were married from 2004 until 2015 when they separated.

It's not clear how she met the next men in her life—comedian Matt Rife, actor Jack Whitehall, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and singer Goody Grace—so it seems Beckinsale was referring to Sheen and Wiseman to Extra.

She's commented on the double standard in dating before.

Beckinsale has frequently been called out by critics for dating younger men, like Rife, Whitehall, Davidson, and Goody Grace. The actor has spoken out about the double standard, particularly when she was dating Davidson. "It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all," Kate told Women's Health in 2020. "I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," she added. "It hasn't been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"

Beckinsale doesn't feel like she's missing out on the typical dating world.

While some people may feel like they're missing out by not feeling the rush of a first date with a new person, Beckinsale seems happy to not have had that experience. "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like," Beckinsale told Extra. "And then have to sit and watch them eat food."

