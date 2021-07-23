Culture

Kate Beckinsale Just Made a Very Candid Comment About Her Exes

After being asked about the worst first date she's ever been on, Beckinsale got really honest.

By Allie Hogan
July 23, 2021
Allie Hogan
By Allie Hogan
July 23, 2021

Celebrities often keep their romantic lives private, but candid Kate Beckinsale, who has a few famous exes, recently shared a very blunt comment about her dating history that might surprise you. The 47-year-old actor discussed her past romantic experiences in a new interview, and she didn't mince words. To see what Beckinsale had to say about her previous relationships, read on.

 RELATED: See Kate Beckinsale and Michael Sheen's Daughter All Grown Up.

Kate Beckinsale says she's met her exes the same way.

Kate Beckinsale
Tinseltown/Shutterstock

On July 21, the topic of dating came up while Beckinsale was on Extra. Host Jenn Lahmers asked Beckinsale about the worst first date she's ever been on, and the actor had a surprising answer. "Do you know I've never really been on a date?" she said, then she gave quite the answer about how she's connected with her exes. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

She went on to add, "I don't think I've ever been on one of those, like, 'Oh, a friend has set me up and I'm meeting a total stranger.' I've never done that."

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Just Shared the "Meanest Text" Her Daughter Ever Sent Her.

Beckinsale's exes include actors, directors, comedians, and singers.

Kate Beckinsale and Len Wiseman
Tinseltown / Shutterstock

Although Beckinsale may not have been on a formal date, as she defines it, she has had many high-profile relationships. The actor shares her daughter Lily Sheen with her former partner Michael Sheen, who she met in 1995 while starring in a touring production of The Seagull. The two never married and broke up after she met director Len Wiseman while filming 2003's Underworld, which also starred Sheen. Wiseman and Beckinsale were married from 2004 until 2015 when they separated.

It's not clear how she met the next men in her life—comedian Matt Rife, actor Jack WhitehallSaturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, and singer Goody Grace—so it seems Beckinsale was referring to Sheen and Wiseman to Extra.

For more celeb content delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.

She's commented on the double standard in dating before.

Kate Beckinsale
Shutterstock

Beckinsale has frequently been called out by critics for dating younger men, like Rife, Whitehall, Davidson, and Goody Grace. The actor has spoken out about the double standard, particularly when she was dating Davidson. "It can feel like a little bit of a political act to be a woman over 32 who's having any fun at all," Kate told Women's Health in 2020. "I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," she added. "It hasn't been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"

RELATED: 27 Celebrity Couples With Huge Age Gaps.

Beckinsale doesn't feel like she's missing out on the typical dating world.

Kate Beckinsale
Denis Makarenko/Shutterstock

While some people may feel like they're missing out by not feeling the rush of a first date with a new person, Beckinsale seems happy to not have had that experience. "I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like," Beckinsale told Extra. "And then have to sit and watch them eat food."

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Slams Fan for Demanding "Beautiful Pictures" of Her.

Allie Hogan
Allie Hogan is a Brooklyn based writer currently working on her first novel. Read more
Filed Under
 •  •
Latest News
  • snake in grass
    snake in grass
    Smarter Living

    This Is When You're Most Likely to Encounter a Snake

    This one weather condition could precipitate an encounter.

  • The Shyamalan family at the premiere of "After Earth" in 2013
    The Shyamalan family at the premiere of "After Earth" in 2013
    Culture

    Meet M. Night Shyamalan's Director Daughter

    His middle child worked on his new film.

  • Olympic gymnast Pauline Schäfer in action on beam in a unitard.
    Olympic gymnast Pauline Schäfer in action on beam in a unitard.
    Culture

    This Olympic Team's Uniform Is Groundbreaking

    See the new uniform that's a first of its kind.

  • Doctor hazmat or protective suit helping to wear ventilation oxygen mask to covid infected difficulty in breathing to patient at hospital - Concept of dyspnea due to coronavirus lung infection
    Doctor hazmat or protective suit helping to wear ventilation oxygen mask to covid infected difficulty in breathing to patient at hospital - Concept of dyspnea due to coronavirus lung infection
    Health

    Vaccinated People Hospitalized for COVID Share This

    This group may need a third vaccine.

  • Jane Fonda in 1970 and in 2019
    Jane Fonda in 1970 and in 2019
    Culture

    The Biggest Stars in Their 80s, Then and Now

    See them when they were hot young actors.

  • Simone Biles performing floor exercise at the 2016 Rio Olympics
    Simone Biles performing floor exercise at the 2016 Rio Olympics
    Culture

    Simone Biles Is Skipping This Olympic Event

    Why you won't catch her at the opening ceremony.

© 2020 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Bestlifeonline.com is part of the Meredith Health Group