It's not just us regular folks who can't always make it into a buzzy restaurant. In that way, at least, celebrity couple Justin and Hailey Bieber are just like us. Only, when they're denied service at a hotspot, it makes national news. As reported by Entertainment Tonight, the Biebers were sent away from a popular eatery when they were in New York City this past weekend. Read on to find out why and what a source had to say about their (almost) failed night out.

The Biebers were in New York for Justin's show.

Justin and Hailey were both in town for pop star Justin's June 3 show at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The singer is out on the road with his Justice World Tour, which began in February and will last until March 2023. He's currently still on the first leg of the tour, which sees him traveling around North America. Both Hailey and Justin have posted photos from their travels on social media. Hailey shared some shots from the night of the Brooklyn concert the following day.

They were denied a table for dinner at one of NYC's most acclaimed restaurants.

According to ET, Hailey and Justin showed up at the establishment after the Brooklyn show without notice, hoping to be seated. "They tried to get into Carbone, but they got denied," the source said. The report notes that the couple were politely declined a table at the Italian restaurant because they did not have a reservation.

Carbone reservations are so coveted and hard to get that the The New Yorker published an article full of tips for aspiring diners.

They took it in stride and went somewhere else.

The sourced told ET that the Biebers went to Cipriani Socialista instead, where they reportedly had a great time. The pair were photographed outside the restaurant.

The next day Justin and Hailey were also photographed going out for brunch in New York. This time, they went to Cafe Mogador, as reported by the Daily Mail.

"Hailey and Justin love being in New York," the ET source said. "They love hitting up restaurants and shopping."

One restaurant worker's account of serving Hailey went viral.

It sounds as though the Biebers went with the flow when it came to their recent dinner outing, but Hailey previously made headlines when a restaurant worker claimed the model was "not nice."

In July 2020, a Tik Tok user named Julia Carolan joined the trend of service workers rating the celebrities they'd encountered on the job. Carolan said she was a host at a "fancy Manhattan restaurant" and shared of Bieber, "This is going to be controversial. I've met her a handful of times and every time she was not nice. I really want to like her."

Hailey apologized to Carolan in the comments section of the video, as reported by People. "Just came across this video, and wanted to say so sorry if I've ever given you bad vibes or a bad attitude," the model wrote. "That's not ever my intention! Hate hearing that was your experience with me but glad u called me out so I can do better!! Hopefully we meet again so I can apologize in person."

Carolan then replied to Hailey, "Hi Hailey! We love an accountability queen thanks [so much] for taking the time to apologize – I hope we can meet again one day and start over. x."

