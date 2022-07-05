This couple has something to celebrate every July 4, and it's not Independence Day. Julia Roberts and Danny Moder got married on July 4, 2002, and this year, they reached 20 years together as husband and wife. In honor of the occasion, Roberts posted a romantic throwback photo of herself and her husband kissing on Instagram, along with a caption proving that the magic has far from faded.

Roberts doesn't share photos of Moder and their three kids—Hazel, Phinnaeus, and Henry Moder—all that often, and when she does, it's usually for a special occasion like an anniversary or birthday. Read on to see what the star posted to celebrate 20 years with her husband and to learn more about their relationship.

Roberts and Moder had a surprise wedding.

Roberts married Moder, a cinematographer, on July 4, 2002, after they met on the set of the movie The Mexican in 2000. As People reported at the time, Roberts and Moder the couple surprised their friends and family with their wedding. Guests thought that they were visiting Roberts' New Mexico ranch to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday, but were surprised with a midnight wedding after a day of enjoying the outdoors, eating, and swimming in the pool.ae0fcc31ae342fd3a1346ebb1f342fcb

"Julia and Danny kissed throughout the ceremony," a guest told People. "They kept asking, 'Is it okay if we kiss?'"

The pair went on to welcome twins Hazel and Phennaeus, now 17, in 2004, and son Henry, now 15, in 2007.

Roberts shared an affectionate photo to mark the occasion.

In her Instagram post for their 20th anniversary, Roberts shared a photo of herself and Moder kissing. She wrote in the caption, "TWENTY #can'tstopsmiling #can'tstopkissing" along with smiley and kissy-face emoji.

Some of Roberts' celebrity friends and family members commented on the post. Rita Wilson wrote, "Happy Anniversary, lovebirds!" Roberts' niece, Emma Roberts, posted four heart-eye emoji.

Roberts shared their anniversary plans in a recent interview.

During an April interview on The Jess Cagle Show, Roberts was asked about her upcoming 20th anniversary. "Yes. This year, this summer. Twenty years kissin' Danny Moder," she said. When she was asked how she would celebrate, she said, "More kissin'!" and added of the secret to their happy marriage, "Two bathroom sinks and lots of kissing."

This isn't the first time she's gushed about Moder on Instagram.

Roberts tends to post about Moder on his birthday and on their anniversary. For their 19th anniversary in 2021, she shared a picture of them on the beach together and wrote, "19 years Just getting started!" The previous year, she posted a photo of herself kissing Moder on the cheek and captioned it, "18 years #heckyes." This year for Moder's birthday on January 31, she shared a photo of him holding a surfboard and wrote, "Happy Everything you make my world go round."

Moder also sometimes posts about Roberts and their family on his own account. On their anniversary last year, he posted a picture of himself and Roberts from before they were married and wrote in the caption, "Today we start our 20th year of marriage. This photo was on a dusty road before that big idea … just holding on to this beautiful girl one day at a time. One epic day at a time."