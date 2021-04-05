See What Julia Louis-Dreyfus' Sons Look Like All Grown Up

Not only have comedy actors Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Brad Hall been married for 34 years, they also have two sons together. And like their famous parents, Henry Hall, 28, and Charlie Hall, 23, are entertainers. While they're still just starting out in their careers, Henry and Charlie have already made some big moves. To see what Julia Louis-Dreyfus' sons look like now and what they're up to, read on, and for more famous offspring, See Celine Dion's Son All Grown Up at 20.

Henry is an up-and-coming musician.

Henry started making music when he was just a kid. He told The New York Post in 2014, the year that his band Grand Cousin released their first EP, that he was already writing songs by the age of 10.

Grand Cousin, who got their start when Henry was still a student at Wesleyan University, have since broken up. But Henry has continued to make music on his own. He released his first solo EP, Question, Comments, Concerns in 2019 and his first full-length album, Neato, in October 2020. "My first ever album," Henry wrote on Instagram upon its debut. "I feel immeasurably grateful to everyone who was involved in the making of this record and I really mean everyone."

In January of this year, Henry hit a huge milestone by performing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. "This was f***ing surreal," he wrote in another Instagram post. "I made my TV debut last night on The Tonight Show. Thank you in perpetuity for having me, @fallontonight."

And his mom is his biggest fan.

Speaking to Rolling Stone in 2016, Henry said that Louis-Dreyfus has stood by him as he's pursued his career in music. He also said that when he needs artistic feedback, he turns to his mom.

"My mom was very supportive of my music and still is and comes to all the shows," Henry told the magazine. "It's great to have creative people in the family and bounce things off of. I really respect her opinion on all things creative."

Charlie played Big Ten basketball at the school where his parents met.

When it was time to choose a school, Charlie went with his parents' alma mater, Northwestern University, which is also where they met. He not only studied there, but also played forward on the school's Big Ten basketball team. His mom and dad were frequently in the stands cheering him on, especially during NCAA tournaments.

In a Chicago Tribune piece about Charlie, his teammates said that he—perhaps unsurprisingly—was one of the funniest guys in the locker room. And the 6'5" player was proud of the distinction.

"Basketball is a serious sport," he told the newspaper, "but being a guy who can alleviate some pressure is something I like to do."

But he's now caught the acting bug.

If you're a Veep fan, you may have caught Charlie making a cameo appearance on the show. In the 2019 episode of his mom's acclaimed comedy series, Charlie played one of the many young fans of billionaire Felix Wade (William Fichter). The Daily Northwestern reported that Louis-Dreyfus put her son's name forward when she learned about the role. And Veep showrunner David Mandel told the paper that she was in full parent mode when he was on set.

"Julia is obviously a multi-multi-award-winning actress and she is executive producer of the show and all those things," Mandal explained. "But when her son was on camera, she was just glued to the monitor taking pictures with her iPhone like anybody else’s mom."

Charlie has his own projects as well, however. January 2020 saw the release of Sorry, Charlie, the web series he co-created and stars in. The second-generation actor plays the titular Charlie, who attempts to fix all of the personal flaws on a list given to him by his ex-girlfriend. You can watch it all on YouTube.

The early-career actor's first recurring major series role was the character of Kieran in the 2020 Hulu series Love, Victor, which is a spinoff of the feature rom-com Love, Simon. And you can also see him in the 2021 Netflix film Moxie, which is his first movie.

Charlie's big brother Henry showed his support by posting about Moxie's release and Charlie's role in it. "My little man Chucky @charlie_hall23 is in his first-ever movie and it's out today!!" Henry wrote on Twitter. "I'm very proud of him and he is my brother."

Her kids were right beside her when Louis-Dreyfus was undergoing cancer treatment.

Louis-Dreyfus was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017, and production of Veep was delayed so that she could receive treatment. By late 2018, Louis-Dreyfus was cancer-free, and she's since credited her support system for helping her get through this extraordinarily tough time.

"You hear it all the time, but the people that I relied on the most, besides the very capable doctors and nurses who took care of me, were my family and my close friends," she told People in 2020.

On one memorable occasion, her sons cheered Louis-Dreyfus on in the sweetest way. They recorded a video of themselves lip-synching to the song "Beat it" by Michael Jackson in honor of her hitting a huge milestone. Louis-Dreyfus shared it to her Instagram, with the caption, "My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?"

