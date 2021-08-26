See Jon & Kate Gosselin's Sextuplets Now at 17

In the late '00s, Jon & Kate Plus 8 was a reality TV hit. The show chronicled Jon and Kate Gosselin' lives as they raised their eight young kids—twins Mady and Cara, and sextuplets Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah. The hit series gave fans a look into a life that was far different from their own, but then Jon and Kate divorced in 2009 and began making headlines for things other than their large family.

The show may no longer exist, but in this age of social media, former viewers can still check in on the Gosselin family—and you might just be surprised by how old the kids have gotten. On Wednesday, Aug. 25, Jon posted a photo of two of his children, Hannah and Collin, heading out for their first day of 11th grade. Read on to see that and more updates about the sextuplets, who are now juniors in high school, and the twins, who are in college.

The sextuplets are in high school.

Jon posted an Instagram of Hannah and Collin about to start their first day of junior year, posing together in front of two cars. "First day of 11th Grade!!!!" Jon wrote in the caption. "Good Luck Hannah and Collin!!! Love Dad." Many people in the comments wrote that they can't believe it, because they remember spending so much time with them as little kids, thanks to the show. "Wow 11th grade I remember watching them in diapers," wrote one follower.

Hannah and Collin live with Jon, while the other children live with Kate. Jon commented on the arrangement in 2018, telling People that while he has a strong connection with Hannah and Collin, his other children don't speak to him. "It's what the kids want to do," he said. "If they don't want to talk to me, that's fine, as long as they keep up with their sibling connections."

Kate rarely shares photos of the kids.

Kate does not post on Instagram often, but she has shared a few photos of the kids over the years. Most recently, she posted a photo of Aaden in July 2020 of him celebrating getting his braces off with some cake and candy. "Braces are a thing of the past in this house! FINALLY!" she wrote in the caption. "Yay us! #LastBracesOffParty #AadenIsBracesFree."

The other siblings have been featured on Mady's TikTok.

Twenty-year-old Mady posts on TikTok often, and has shared videos documenting fun times with her siblings. In a video from earlier this month, her siblings and her mom go on a shopping trip and out for ice cream.

Mady also documented an outdoorsy day.

In another video, Mady shared some time spent outdoors with a couple of her siblings. In the caption she wrote, "sometimes i forget that i like the outdoors."

Cara and Mady are off on their own.

Jon and Kate's two older daughters, twins Mady and Cara, are in college. They both attend school in New York, but are at different universities. "It is the biggest mixed bag of emotions and stress I have ever faced," Kate told People in 2019 before her daughters left home. "Mady and Cara really steered the ship in terms of applying to colleges; they knew what they wanted, and I trusted them. That same feeling is going to have to carry me through my fears now when I think about them going off on their own, fending for themselves, being alone for the first time."

